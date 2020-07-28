'Chapman Tripp finance partner recognised as Market Person of the Year'

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 12:09

Chapman Tripp Finance Partner Ross Pennington has been recognised by KangaNews as a 2019 Market Person of the Year. The KangaNews Market People of the Year are noted as individuals who voters believe went above and beyond their roles to contribute to the development of the Australian and New Zealand debt markets.

Described by KangaNews, "There can hardly be a significant development in the New Zealand capital market that Ross Pennington has not had some hand in developing or refining. From the Kauri market and bank capital to sustainable finance and securitisation, Pennington is arguably New Zealand’s most prominent market thinker and a leading advocate with government and regulators."

Ross Pennington is a leading capital markets, banking and structured finance lawyer at leading law firm, Chapman Tripp. Ross advises on a broad range of syndicated and bilateral funding transactions including asset-backed and other limited recourse structures, and sustainable finance. Ross also advises on derivatives (including financial markets infrastructures), securitisation structures and transactions, securities law and prudential regulatory matters, and infrastructure financing arrangements.

The words of one awards voter, "No-one has given more of their discretionary, unpaid time to the betterment of the capital markets than Ross Pennington. Along with his time comes incredible experience, invaluable insights and sizeable intellect. He’s so passionate about getting the right settings and selflessly pursues them."