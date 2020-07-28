AA Traveller and Tourism NZ join forces to take Kiwis on a journey

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 12:23

AA Traveller and Tourism New Zealand are excited to launch a major new partnership aimed at getting Kiwis out and about to explore their own backyard.

The new three-year partnership will see AA Traveller, which has been providing New Zealand travel inspiration for more than 90 years, and world class Tourism New Zealand, join forces to support domestic tourism and local operators.

AA Travel and Tourism General Manager Greig Leighton says it’s an exciting opportunity.

"84% of AA Members’ domestic trips are by car, and self-drive tourism has never been more relevant in New Zealand. While we’re all looking for ways to buy and support local, we know that our Members also want to take the opportunity to get into some of those less well-known attractions in surrounding regions.

"We’re determined to help Kiwis out by providing our expert local advice on great things to see and do throughout New Zealand."

Greig says AA Traveller works closely with the country’s Regional Tourism Organisations and local operators to pinpoint the coolest experiences people can do in each area.

"Every time we publish lists like our 101-Must Do’s we always get loads of people, including the locals in a lot of instances, saying ‘wow, that was amazing - I had no idea that even existed!’

"We have been involved with local operators for many years now, and we are happy to continue to support them and domestic tourism much like they have supported us in the past."

GM of Domestic at Tourism New Zealand, Bjoern Spreitzer says, "We want New Zealanders to get out and do something new in Aotearoa - be it visiting a new corner of the country, a new experience or even a new place to stay the night. We are excited to partner with AA Traveller to inspire Kiwis to explore the amazing things we have in our own backyard."

The first campaign swings fully into action from September, and while AA Traveller won’t give away all the details, it will showcase the many things to see and do around the country that make New Zealand really special.