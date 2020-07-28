Daikin gives deserving family a healthy home do-over

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 12:58

A new home make over project will help transform a Kiwi family’s cold and mouldy home into a healthier and more liveable one.

The drive behind the Daikin Healthy Home Do-Over comes from the fact many homes in New Zealand are damp, cold and mouldy, with around half of all Kiwi homes showing signs of visible mould.

Daikin Sales Manager Gary Felstead says the company launched the Daikin Do-Over to make a difference for a Kiwi family and to highlight the importance of living in a warm dry home.

"With many New Zealand homes in a poor and unhealthy condition, which is not only uncomfortable but can have adverse health impacts and aggravate conditions such as asthma, we want to help improve the condition of our homes and the health of Kiwi families."

The project, led by heat pump and air conditioning specialists Daikin, will see problem areas of the home transformed with the installation of two Daikin heat pumps, a fresh coat of anti-mould MoulDefender paint from Resene, additions of roof insulation from CSR Bradford Insulation, and Jacobsen Breathe Easy carpet along with Comfort Group carpet underlay.

Kiwis can nominate a family they think deserve a Daikin Do-Over by going to do-over.daikin.co.nz

"We’re committed to creating warm, comfortable, and healthy homes for all New Zealanders so if there’s a family who would benefit from a Daikin Do-Over then we want to hear about it," says Gary.

Daikin and the brands involved are partners of the Sensitive Choice program, which reviews products and services to determine their potential benefit for people with asthma and allergies. Only products approved by an expert panel can carry the Sensitive Choice blue butterfly.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of respiratory disease in the world, with 1 in 6 suffering from a respiratory disease that is made worse by unhealthy homes.

Gary says Daikin and the other Sensitive Choice partners have come together as experts in healthy homes to demonstrate what is required to create a warm dry home but also to help Kiwis live healthier lives.

He says the Do-Over will highlight some simple but effective changes Kiwi families can make to fix damp or unhealthy living conditions in their homes.

"Many homes around the country are prone to mould and dampness which have adverse effects on the health of the household, especially children.

"With the government’s Healthy Homes legislation having a strict compliance deadline coming into force in July next year the need for rental properties to meet minimum standards for heating, insulation, ventilation, and other essential elements is even more important."

To nominate a deserving family go to do-over.daikin.co.nz. Winners will be selected on Monday, 10 August and Terms and Conditions apply. Full information and terms and conditions can be found here.