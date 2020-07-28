Mental health workshops to support businesses feeling pressure from Covid-19 - WellingtonNZ

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 14:50

WellingtonNZ will provide a series of free mental health workshops after businesses owners told them they needed better support to help mitigate workplace stress created by Covid-19.

The workshops will see workplace wellness experts, including CoLiberate, provide valuable mental health insights.

CoLiberate co-director Sarah Tuck says given the immense pressure and uncertainty business owners have been through - and are still going through - since lockdown, an increase in mental health issues among people in workplaces across Aotearoa is anticipated.

"It’s in business owners’ best interests to proactively manage this and establish effective support mechanisms to enable early recognition of problems and connect those in distress to further support and services.

"Knowing what to say, knowing what to do, and knowing how to recognise signs and signals of developing mental health challenges is a skill set you can learn very quickly - it's the little conversations that make the biggest difference for someone’s wellbeing."

Hive Consulting’s Ainsley Benefield says there was a big focus on mental health at work during lockdown and that remains even though people are back in the office.

"Not only is it the right thing to do for you and your whÄnau, your team and their whÄnau, it also improves productivity, can reduce business costs, and builds resilience for what future challenges lie ahead.

"These sessions will pay particular attention to tips and tools for early intervention to tackle issues before they become overwhelming or insurmountable for the good of the team member involved, the wider team and also the business - by minimising time, energy and money spent on dealing with employment relationship problems in the longer term."

The Looking After Your People post-Covid series was created in response to feedback from businesses accessing services through WellingtonNZ’s business response team about the mental distress and negative impact of owning and managing a business during the pandemic.

WellingtonNZ General Manager David Perks says including health and wellness initiatives as part of the support package for businesses is vital to building a more resilient business community.

"It’s important to acknowledge the emotional and mental stress this pandemic has taken on sole traders, business owners, staff and people leaders."

"These workshops will provide practical resources for businesses. And for those looking for more specialised one-on-one advice in this area, they can now access health and wellness advice through latest Covid-19 voucher funding managed through the Regional Business Partner Network."

The workshops have been created in collaboration with Wellington workplace wellbeing experts CoLiberate and will be facilitated by regional coaches, all with experience in working with organisations to create healthier, happier work environments.

Register for a workshop in your area

All events are free on Eventbrite and registrations are essential.

Tuesday 28 July 7.30am The Settlement (Porirua) Tickets

Tuesday 28 July 8.00am Michael Fowler Centre Tickets

Wednesday 29 July 8.00am Lower Hutt Events Centre Tickets

Thursday 30 July 8.00am Southwards Car Museum Tickets

Tuesday 4 August 5.30pm Carterton Events Centre Tickets Wednesday 5 August 5.30pm Creative HQ Tickets