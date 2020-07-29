realestate.co.nz bolsters leadership team

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 10:57

New Zealand’s longest-standing property website, realestate.co.nz, has appointed Charlie Nicholls as General Manager of Real Estate Sales and Industry Relations.

The newly created role, which will lead the real estate sales team, has been developed to enable realestate.co.nz to best service the industry by increasing customer service and engagement for clients. Previously, this role was part of the Head of Sales and Marketing role held by Vanessa Taylor, who has also been promoted internally within the business to General Manager of Marketing and Media.

Sarah Wood, CEO of realestate.co.nz, says she is delighted to welcome Charlie to the senior leadership team.

"With proven success in leading, mentoring and developing high performing sales teams, Charlie’s ability to create strong customer partnerships will help realestate.co.nz continue to thrive in a competitive marketplace."

"Charlie’s extensive experience in the property industry brings immense value and I am thrilled to have someone of such a high-calibre onboard," says Sarah.

Currently a National Sales Trainer for Canon NZ, Charlie was previously the National Sales Manager for TradeMe Property. She has also held management positions at digital real estate platform Domain.com.au and has worked on the sales teams of Cairns Property Office and Ray White.

Charlie says she is thrilled to return to the property industry.

"I am really excited by the innovation in the PropTech space. Property portals around the world are changing and I am looking forward to stepping into the future of the industry with realestate.co.nz," says Charlie.