Hilton Auckland launches CleanStay

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 12:03

Hilton Auckland has used the recent recess from international visitors to reflect on the current changes in the world and adapt the property and its services to accommodate a new season of domestic travellers.

As part of the multi-faceted response to evolving consumer expectations during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hilton has launched the Hilton CleanStay Program. In a first for the hospitality business, Hilton has partnered with RB, makers of Lysol® and Dettol®, to help deliver an even safer stay for guests.

"The health and safety of our guests has always been our top priority, so we’re delighted to introduce enhanced processes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The initial response from local guests has been overwhelmingly positive, with guests especially fond of the reassuring nature of the CleanStay Room Seal", Scott Thomson, General Manager, Hilton Auckland and Hilton Lake Taupo.

With overseas travel currently limited, Hilton Auckland provides a convenient and beautiful location for domestic travellers to seek out some respite and relaxation in the form of an inner-city staycation. In the heart of Auckland’s Viaduct precinct, and close to the bustling retail and hospitality hub of Britomart, guests will experience incredible views of Auckland’s harbour and the thriving social experience of Commercial Bay, the city’s newest retail centre.

Building on the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton properties, the CleanStay Program focuses on a new level of cleanliness visible to guests throughout their entire stay.

â Hilton CleanStay Room Seal: Add an extra measure of assurance by placing a room seal on doors to indicate to guests that their room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned.

â 10 High-Touch, Deep Clean Areas: Extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guest room areas - light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats and more.

â Declutter Paper Amenities: Remove pen, paper and guest directory; supplement with digital or available upon request.

â Focus on Fitness Centers: Improved guidelines for disinfecting the hotel Fitness Center, possibly closing for cleaning multiple times daily

â Clean and Clean Again: Increase the frequency of cleaning public areas.

â Contactless Check-In: Hilton will double-down on its award-winning Digital Check In technology for guests who desire to have a contactless arrival experience. Guests can check-in and choose their room through the Hilton Honors mobile app at participating hotels.

â Innovative Disinfection Technologies: Hilton is exploring the addition of new technologies, like electrostatic sprayers - which use an electrostatically charged disinfecting mist - and ultraviolet light to sanitize surfaces and objects.

The program, implemented at Hilton properties across New Zealand, includes input from experts from Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team who have assisted in enhancing Hilton’s cleaning and disinfection protocols.

For peace of mind, Hilton wishes to confirm that Hilton Auckland is currently not working with the New Zealand Government to become an isolation facility amid the COVID-19 Crisis.