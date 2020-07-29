Allied Security new Tararua District Council contractors

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 12:25

After a competitive process, with multiple interest, the Tararua District Council have a new security contractor - Allied Security.

"We went out to the market and received interest in the contract from suppliers, with Allied securing the contract," Craig Lunn, Council’s Regulatory Services Manager, said.

Sarah Walshe, council’s Senior Financial Accountant, said two companies submitted a registration of interest, providing evidence of a proven track record and qualifications for the contract.

"We took both through to the next stage, which included pricing, their systems, previous history, an indication of how they would do the job and their team and recruitment," she said. "Both were very good."

Allied Security, which has replaced First Security, will be providing building security checks and patrols and responding to alarm activations for Council’s plant and property team.

They will also be providing after-hours noise control and animal control callouts, including dog attacks and stock on the road, for Council’s regulatory services team, as well as looking after dogs in the pound during their service hours.

"Allied are working from 5pm to 8am during the week and all day during the weekends and public holidays," Lunn said.

With the contract held by the previous supplier for a long time, Council decided it was time go to the market which resulted in multiple interest.

"We had to justify to ratepayers that they were getting value and a high-quality service for their money," Lunn said. "Changes in health and safety regulations were also a major criteria of the contract, because this aspect is critical to our service."