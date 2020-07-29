Air New Zealand update on Australia services

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 12:35

Due to Australian Government restrictions Air New Zealand has put a hold on further bookings to Australia until 28 August.

The Australian Government has a cap of 30 passenger arrivals per flight into Sydney and Brisbane in place. International passenger arrivals into Melbourne are not currently permitted to 8 August.

Air New Zealand Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Cam Wallace says while the government restrictions are in place until 8 August, the airline is placing a hold on future bookings to help prevent disruptions to customer journeys should these restrictions be extended.

"We know there are people wanting to head home to Australia at this time and we’ll be ready to fly them as soon as we are able to accommodate more passengers."