Fuel market disruptor Waitomo announces 5th South Island Fuel Stop

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 12:59

Hot on the heels of its three new South Island sites opening next week, Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo has announced plans to open a third Christchurch site this year.

The 100-percent Kiwi company already has one Fuel Stop on Fitzgerald Avenue in central Christchurch and will open its Woolston Fuel Stop next Wednesday. The third site will be based in Cranford Street, to the north of the city. Two Fuel Stops in Dunedin will also open next week.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says today’s announcement cements Waitomo’s position in the South Island market.

"Having disrupted the North Island market with our fairer fuel prices, our sights are now firmly set on delivering Kiwis competition and choice in the South Island fuel market," he said.

"Kiwi families and businesses down South have suffered from price gouging for over a decade, because of a lack of competition. The same was happening in Wellington and we shook that up with our arrival in the capital.

"For sure, pricing has recently become more competitive in the South Island, but only after Waitomo announced our first site in Christchurch. We are committed to extending our network in the South Island to give Kiwis a fair price for fuel, and our presence will keep our competitors honest."

"In Wellington, our impact was immediate. The market came down to meet us and Wellingtonians are now paying 20-30 cents a litre less than what they were before Waitomo opened up. We are stoked to be reducing the cost of fuel so Kiwis can save money and spend it on other things they need - like food and power.

"I’m really proud of what we have achieved in Wellington - it shows what a difference a small Kiwi company can make up against the big oil companies, and Kiwis have really got in behind us and supported what we’re doing."

Along with its new South Island sites, Waitomo operates over 65 Fuel Stops and Diesel Stops in the North Island, stretching from Paihia to Wellington.

Commercial customers who sign up for a Waitomo Fuel Card or bulk supply benefit from tailored commercial rates, or the pump price - whichever is better. Retail customers can use Waitomo’s app for easy contactless payment and the chance to spin to win for prizes.

Mr Ormsby says the third-generation family business’ model is simple.

"We stick to the same formula my grandfather and father both used for more than 70 years when they ran the business. Great people delivering Kiwis a fair price for fuel, and reinvesting in the business to make sure it is sustainable for the long-term. It’s simple - but it works," Mr Ormsby said.

Located at 311 Cranford St, the 24 / 7 unmanned Fuel Stop will offer Unleaded 91, 95 and Diesel with app, credit card, EFTPOS and Waitomo Fuel Card payment.