Fusion5 achieves Microsoft Inner Circle recognition for the 4th year running

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 14:39

Australasian business solutions company, Fusion5, is once again celebrating being named to Microsoft’s prestigious Business Applications Inner Circle (2020/2021).

Fusion5’s unbroken four-year run is all the more impressive given that it only launched its Microsoft practice in early 2016. Their rapid climb up the partner ranks has been firmly off the back of a single-minded commitment to excellence, says Kristy Brown, Fusion5’s General Manager - CRM.

As one of just 84 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle members worldwide, this recognition places Fusion5 in the top 1% of Microsoft partners. There are currently 67,000 Microsoft partners globally, so competition for membership is fiercely contested - and highly valued.

Entry is awarded to those elite partners who achieve outstanding sales results and deliver incredible customer outcomes across the Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement and Finance and Operations and Business Central Applications.

"This outstanding recognition from Microsoft acknowledges our relentless, razor-sharp focus to achieving customer outcomes and their satisfaction using Dynamics 365. Since we conceived our practice, we have challenged and questioned the value of every project where it doesn’t present our customer with a sensible ROI. We invest heavily in our customers’ success, and over the course of the last year have released our Dynamics Journey to Success in conjunction with Microsoft to continue to drive tangible business benefits." says Brown.

"We see our inclusion in the Inner Circle as a key point of difference for us in our local market. It provides us with early access to key product information, and the ability to drive partner and product programme strategies in a direction we know will resonate in our local geography. It provides us with a voice on the Global Stage and ensures we continue to drive the best strategy for our customers’ success."

Even through the recent Covid-19 lockdown, Fusion5’s adoption of and ability to leverage the full breadth of the Microsoft stack of modern workplace solutions has realised rapid growth across the business’ entire Microsoft practices.

Brown is excited about the continued benefits of Inner Circle membership for both Fusion5 and its customers. "Four years of Inner Circle memberships speaks to our team’s commitment to driving business value, and customer satisfaction. It’s a true team accomplishment, and we have the very best team in the business. I couldn’t be more proud."

Fusion5 has nine offices in Australia and New Zealand, over 400 staff and some 800 customers.