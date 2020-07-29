Colliers Corporate Solutions named Facilities Management Team of the Year

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 17:07

Colliers International’s Corporate Solutions team has been named Facilities Management Team of the Year at the RICS Awards New Zealand 2020 for their innovative and sustainable work with a large corporate client.

Corporate Solutions was instrumental in the client’s corporate property strategy in Wellington following the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, which took out a number of sites. Led by Stephen Holmes, the project involved relocating over 850 staff to new premises in Wellington.

Seeing an opportunity to enhance the client’s position, Colliers experts then rolled out innovative, sustainable solutions to ensure that the client has a best-in-market workspace. This has repositioned the client and allowed them to attract and retain staff in the highly competitive Wellington market.

The RICS Awards judges commented: "This highly professional team have shown evidence by the endorsements received by their client that they are an innovative and effective team, achieving successful outcomes. They have an impressive focus on sustainability and the wider issues around facilities management."

Don Smith, National Director of Corporate Solutions at Colliers, says he’s proud to see his team’s efforts recognised.

"The RICS Awards are in the top echelon of property awards and to be recognised by our peers is a great honour, which is a testament to the hard work of the whole team in providing the service we do to all of our clients."

Will Biss, Corporate Solutions Director at Colliers, says the award follows the team’s focus on lifting the bar in the field of facilities management.

"We identified facilities management as an area in which there was an opportunity to take the offering to another level, and we made a strategic decision to invest in the area of workplace and facilities management.

"To now be recognised as the leading FM business in New Zealand gives us a feeling of vindication and we are looking forward to continuing to build on this result."

Holmes says the project was a personal career highlight.

"Working as part of a nine-strong nationwide team, we have been able to provide innovative and sustainable solutions for our client’s relocation and ongoing facilities management needs.

"It’s a real thrill to work with a team where all members have a work ethic that is second to none and are prepared to go the extra mile to provide a proactive approach in all aspects of the service we provide."

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is the global professional body promoting and enforcing the highest international standards in the valuation, management and development of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Its awards are held in major cities around the world every year.