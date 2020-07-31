Lexus creates a global cookbook featuring New Zealand Chef

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 12:43

Lexus New Zealand ambassador and chef Sachie Nomura, has been included in a Lexus International first - a global digital cookbook called Culinary Perspectives, that launched last week.

In its first of two instalments, the cookbook offers insight on the brand’s culinary partners that share an enticing menu of recipes robust with exotic flavours of the Eastern and Australasia regions. Each recipe has been enjoyed during past Lexus events.

In order to realise this cookbook, Lexus enlisted the expertise of writer and editor Joshua David Stein, a James Beard Award nominated author whose work has appeared in the Best American Food Writing and a former restaurant critic for the Village Voice and New York Observer.

"I am proud to be included in the first instalment of this cookbook," says Chef Sachie Nomura. "My history with Lexus is long, and as a kid I had a family member that actually worked for Lexus building vehicles in the factory."

"I love the focus on attention to detail and craftsmanship that Lexus as a brand holds at its core. I strive for this in all recipes I create, and present to my diners."

Creating food and elevating that into culinary art is fundamentally human, and in its detailed execution, comprises an evolved level of craft. This thoughtful detail and craftsmanship are basic cultural pillars supporting the Lexus brand. Whether a novice or expert in the role of culinary architect, the first collection of eight delectable recipes are arranged as a menu for a multi-course meal that involves a range of difficulty levels and can be mastered in the comfort of one’s home.

"We are delighted to have one of our ambassador’s feature in our first global cookbook," says Andrew Davis, Lexus New Zealand General Manager of Marketing. "Sachie truly embodies all our foundational brand pillars with her exceptional attention to detail, and amazing hospitality or omotenashi - Lexus’ unique focus on amazing hospitality."

"Culinary Perspectives enables Lexus to connect with our audience on a topic that is of deep personal interest to them, while recognising some of the world’s most talented craftspeople in the culinary space. We hope our audience will embrace this opportunity to explore their own culinary experience."

Celebrated for her advocacy of recipes using farm fresh, local, and responsibly sourced ingredients and whose culinary approach is inspired by diverse cultures, flavours and techniques from around the world, Chef Nyesha J. Arrington contributes to the cookbook’s foreword by reminding us of the deeper arc of culinary themes by celebrating amazing meals. This passage summarises the wonder, delight, and ultimate value behind the culinary moment by compelling us to contemplate the relationship of its unique parts and the joy that their attention to detail can provide. Bringing this level of joy is rooted in the anticipation of one’s need and the hospitality ethos of the Lexus brand also referred to as omotenashi.

The first recipe created by one of Australia’s most influential chefs, Neil Perry, is the Prosciutto and Gribiche. This simple yet satisfying amuse bouche was served in the stunning LANDMARK by Lexus during the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup celebration.

The Chicken Meatball hors d’oeuvres, influenced by traditional Japanese techniques, modern aesthetic of Melbourne and a zero tolerance for waste policy, was concocted in Yuta and Sharlyn Kobayashi’s modern Japanese cuisine restaurant, Eazy Peazy, nestled in the heart of Melbourne. Chefs recreating this dish are encouraged to serve it on a skewer, an izakaya (Japanese snack) staple called tsukune.

The third recipe from down under and last on the menu is the Gin Orange Parfait, a refreshing dessert perfect for warm summer days crafted by Chefs Matt Stone and Jo Barrett, Co-Executive chef’s at Oakridge Restaurant located in Victoria’s oldest wine region, the Yarra Valley.

For the menu’s soup selection, the cookbook travels north to Singapore where a young and talented Chef Charles Tan challenges cooks with an aromatic Tomyum Chicken Consommé. This classic consommé was served to guests who attended the Lexus LS 30th Anniversary event.

Traveling northwest, the menu visits Taiwan for its fish dish. Chef Yang Po-Wei challenges cooks with a 48 Hour Cured Mahi-Mahi recipe that requires time, patience and precision. When complete, the dish transforms into a work of art, appealing to both the eye and taste buds.

The first of two main dishes on the menu is created by New Zealand Chef Sachie Nomura. Born in Aichi, Japan but based in New Zealand for the last twenty years, Chef Nomura is both a culinary educator and an ambassador for washoku (traditional Japanese cuisine). Her main dish, Beef Nigiri, offers an "East meets West" twist by using charbroiled beef rather than the traditional high-grade raw fish. The dish is accompanied by her Asparagus with Black Sesame recipe.

The final main course offered on the menu travels to Japan, the home of the luxury lifestyle brand. In a collaborative effort, Chef Takeshi Fukuyama and Chef Gaggan Anand reimagine Keema Curry and offer their own interpretation to the dish originated from India. This exquisite dish was enjoyed during the region’s local culinary program DINING OUT with LEXUS where guests experience outdoor dining in an undisclosed location that is revealed upon arrival. Attendees are immersed in a luxurious culinary journey, rediscovering local ingredients, culture and traditions in a new way.

With the launch of Culinary Perspectives, Lexus hopes that the stories and thoughtfulness behind each chef’s approach to their recipe inspired by ingredients, geography and culture will reinforce the value of creativity, curiosity and exploration with its audience.