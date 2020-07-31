New Mitre 10 MEGA Oamaru opens Monday

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 13:20

After more than 12 months of construction, an archaeological dig, a global pandemic and much anticipation in the local community, Mitre 10 MEGA Oamaru will open its doors to customers at 7.00am on Monday 3rd August. The official opening weekend festivities and promotions will run throughout Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th August.

Simon Lye, Managing Director of The Collins Group, which owns Mitre 10 MEGA Oamaru, says he’s excited about the contribution the 6,000 sqm store will make to the local community.

"We’re excited to bring a Mitre 10 MEGA to the Waitaki district, with a more comprehensive home improvement offer and more amenities for our community. The larger footprint will include showrooms for kitchens and bathrooms, which is helpful for local tradies and their clients. We have a bigger range of products and on-site services, a fantastic flooring offer including carpet, a full-service trade offer and drive-thru, a Columbus Café and a playground for kids."

The business will be supporting local children, hosting Easy As Kids workshops to help little hands learn basic building skills, loaning out its community marquee for school fairs and sports days, and providing local rural schools with free high-vis vests to keep kids safe.

"The famous Mitre 10 community BBQ is still available to help local groups with fundraising too," says Mr Lye.

Mitre 10 MEGA Oamaru is one of 84 locally owned stores in the Mitre 10 New Zealand cooperative. The business has long served the Oamaru community, originally as Robertson’s Hardware before becoming part of Mitre 10 with The Collins Group in 1992. It has since moved twice to larger premises to meet the needs of the growing Oamaru population.

Over $18m has been invested in the construction of the new Dee Street property, with over 100 contractors employed during the build. The shift to the MEGA format, with the associated increase in floor space, product range and services, has created 25-30 new permanent jobs for the area. The Mitre 10 MEGA Oamaru team now numbers 68 in total.

There are plenty of reasons to head along on opening weekend: face painting, a magician and a balloon artist to entertain the kids; a free sausage sizzle; product giveaways; and local personality Jim Hopkins will be on-site all weekend as MC, along with Mitre 10’s star builder Stan Scott.

Mitre 10 MEGA Oamaru will be open seven days a week, 7am-6pm on weekdays and 8am-5pm on weekends.