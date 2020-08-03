'Groundbreaking self-employment initiative for disadvantaged youth'

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 08:31

"Post Covid-19, disadvantaged young people are facing greater challenges in finding jobs," said LIFT Social Enterprise Director, Jody Hamilton. "National data is showing that youth are now experiencing unemployment at a rate of more than double other New Zealanders".

"It is forecast that the Hawke's Bay will be one of the hardest hit regions in terms of unemployment, with the greatest impact being felt by young Maori. Since we reopened after lockdown, we have already had 85 young people engage with us to try to find work", she said. "We are establishing an exciting new initiative called LIFT Business, which will open up opportunities for Rangatahi to create their own employment and develop business skills, knowledge and confidence through a proven business development approach".

"Lift Business - Creating Jobs, Creating Futures, has a focus on enterprise development and job creation for unemployed young people in Hawke's Bay", said LIFT Business Coordinator, Moana Hamilton-Neville. "Our new business hub, located at 245 Emerson Street in Napier, has three platforms."

"The first platform is a shop where they learn how to buy and sell. We have already employed five Rangatahi to develop their retail skills. The second platform is an incubator hub to develop technical skills and produce goods. We have made poi and ti rakau (for stick games) and printed goods which will be sold through our shop. The third is a training room where we run the business development programme".

"Currently, Government has no policy to support initiatives like this, so we are grateful to the Lion Foundation, Napier City Council and Digital Wings, who have generously partnered with us to start this initiative," Jody Hamilton concluded.