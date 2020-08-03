Findex promotes local talent to support Covid-19 rebuilding

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 11:59

Findex Group Limited ("Findex"), one of Australasia’s largest privately-owned financial services companies has announced the appointment of 32 Partners to its Partnership Group throughout New Zealand and Australia, reflecting the momentum it has gained as a leading provider of integrated financial services in the Australasian region.

The leadership appointments in New Zealand sit in Findex’s key business lines, Accounting and Business Advisory and Tax Advisory, with half of the promotions based in regional locations. This reflects not only the broad regional footprint and geographical reach of the business, but its focus on fostering and developing local talent.

Findex Chief Operations Officer, Tony Roussos, said, "Against a particularly challenging backdrop, it’s enormously pleasing to see our organisation continue to grow and evolve. Findex employs around 3,000 people throughout New Zealand and Australia and in many regional areas, we are a major employer. A large part of our success can be attributed to fostering career progression and providing opportunity to our talented cohort of emerging leaders across a range of disciplines, no matter where they reside.

"It’s rewarding to see the strength of the regional appointments that have been made in New Zealand and shows the depth of talent that is available in regional and rural communities to those organisations that are willing to invest in them."

In response to the challenges that COVID-19 has brought, many businesses in New Zealand have been forced to adapt how they operate. The sudden and forced nature of the change posed significant challenges for business owners with many being forced to pivot almost overnight to distributed working models and e-commerce.

Tony Roussos commented, "No-one has been left untouched by the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 and many of our leadership appointments this year are a testament to the extraordinary work these leaders have been doing in their local communities, helping businesses adapt, respond and reset.

"A new generation of advisers will be required to support the period of accelerated change brought on by COVID-19. The way these advisers have handled supporting their clients during such challenging times and under enormous pressure, reaffirmed they are ready to take the next step with Findex."