Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 13:09

Multi-year winning streak continues for Abel Tasman Lodge, named Number One Small Hotel in NZ in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice - Best of the Best for 2020

Abel Tasman Lodge has earned the top ranking as Number One Small Hotel in New Zealand, on Tripadvisor as 2020 Travellers’ Choice - Best of the Best, for the second consecutive year.

The Tripadvisor placings are awarded annually to those businesses that qualify as ‘Best of the Best’, earn excellent reviews from travellers, and are ranked in the top one percent of properties worldwide.

This year’s awards didn’t include a separate New Zealand category, so Abel Tasman Lodge was up against other accommodation providers across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

This indication that the reputation of the MÄrahau business owned by Jocelyn and Scott Hendry continues to grow is particularly gratifying coming on the back of challenges caused by COVID-19.

"We are so happy that our guests are having such a great experience with us that they choose to rate us so highly," says Jocelyn. "That gives us added confidence as we rebuild bookings and seek to attract New Zealand visitors while tourists from outside the country aren’t able to come here.

"Abel Tasman Lodge is a perfect location to use as a base to explore MÄrahau and the Abel Tasman National Park," says Scott. "Visitors can do either walking or kayaking day trips or they can take a water taxi into the park and then return to the Lodge in the evening to socialise and wind down.

This year’s Tripadvisor accolades come after the Lodge won top spot as the 2019 Number One Small Hotel in New Zealand, second place ranking for Best Hotel for Service in New Zealand and third place for Best Hotel for Service in the South Pacific.

"We have an authentic focus on sustainability in the business that customers really respond to," says Jocelyn, "and we have made significant changes to reflect our passion for running the Lodge in the most eco-friendly way we possibly can.

"Dotted throughout the Lodge, guests can see our ethos of ‘keeping the beautiful, beautiful’ in action. We believe in using local people, products and produce; reducing, reusing and recycling; and implementing sustainability into the running of the Lodge wherever we can."

"Staying at our Lodge is ideal for those that crave a bit more comfort than tramping huts can offer. In the off-season, the Lodge can accommodate group bookings and provides a communal lounge area for groups to socialise in."

Recent renovations, including a new spa area and massage offering give guests that little extra bit of luxury, he says.

"We never get complacent about providing a great experience for our guests and looking after this magical part of New Zealand where we are fortunate enough to live and work. Recognition such as the Travellers’ Choice awards tells us we’re on the right track."