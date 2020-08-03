Fuel disruptor Waitomo continues push into South Island

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 15:12

Waitomo’s disruption of the New Zealand retail fuel market continues with the opening of three new Fuel Stops in the South Island on Wednesday 5 August at 10am - two in Dunedin and one in Christchurch.

The two new Dunedin sites are Northgate Fuel Stop near the University and Eastgate Fuel Stop in South Dunedin. The Christchurch site is in Woolston.

Waitomo also operates a Fuel Stop in Fitzgerald Ave in Christchurch and will open its third site in Cranford St, to the north of the city, later this year.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said the 100-percent Kiwi-owned, family-run business is stoked with its trifecta of new sites.

"South Islanders have been subjected to price gouging for more than a decade, because of limited competition in the local market.

"Fuel prices have started to shift recently, but only after we announced our first site in Christchurch. Our expanding footprint in the South Island will keep our competitors honest."

"Our Waitomo team is amped for the openings on Wednesday," says Mr Ormsby.

To celebrate the trifecta of new sites, Waitomo is giving three lucky South Island motorists the chance to go in the draw to win one of three $1,000 fuel prizes via Waitomo’s new app. Available on the Google Play and Apple stores, the app offers contactless payment, gifting and the chance to spin to win with every fuel-up of $20 or more.

Customers will also be welcomed on site with a special opening price and other giveaways to kick-start the celebrations.

All three new South Island Fuel Stops will offer Unleaded 91, Premium 95, and Diesel and accept app payment, EFTPOS and credit cards.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, Waitomo is now one of New Zealand’s leading independent fuel retailers, with more than 65 Fuel Stops stretching from Paihia in the north, to Christchurch. The Waikato-based business is in rapid expansion mode, with a pipeline of sites rolling out, including more sites in Auckland, Manawatu, the South Island and Wellington.