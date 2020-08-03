Toyota new vehicle sales set record Drive Happy retail month

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 18:25

Toyota New Zealand’s new vehicle sales continue to dominate the market, with its biggest ever month under the Drive Happy project for retail sales.

While Toyota competed well across its diverse portfolio of compact cars, SUVs, utes and vans, its overall new vehicle sales for the seven months are down by 20% compared to the market year to date which is down 25%.

Toyota’s market share for the month of July was 18.8%, while year to date it is 17.6%.

In the passenger market, the new RAV4 leads year to date with 3,052 units, of which 2,137 were hybrid models making up 70% of RAV4 sales. It was also the top selling vehicle for July, with 798 units, which is the biggest month since its launch in 2019.

Also featuring in the top 10 for July is the Hilux at third place with 637 vehicles, and Corolla in ninth place with 232 vehicles.

Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Neeraj Lala says that no-one could have anticipated the level of sales in July, given that it is a month usually known for cooling off from the big sales months of May and June.

"The level of new orders across our entire range has surpassed our expectations," he says.

"When the product is right and it resonates with customers, it definitely delivers sales through our retail channels."

Hybrids continue to outsell traditional gas models, with the current percentage sitting at a 54% hybrid, 46% non-hybrid split year to date for passenger and 56% hybrid, and 44% non-hybrid SUV vehicles.

The retail channel has performed strongly for July, with 1,755 vehicles being retailed through this channel. This is a 29.5% increase on July 2019. These results make it the biggest retail month since the launch of the new Drive Happy business model in April 2018.

"The parts and service rates have also increased and improved, and we continue to hold a 95% service rate despite COVID-19," says Neeraj. "We will continue to help serve our customers post COVID-19 through our stores no matter whether they have a breakdown or need urgent parts."