Climate Change Risk Assessment highlights window of opportunity - Sustainable Business Council

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 18:42

The release of the National Climate Change Risk Assessment is an important step towards developing practical measures to reach our carbon zero goal, Sustainable Business Council Executive Director Mike Burrell says.

The Risk Assessment released today outlines the significant environmental, social and economic risks New Zealand faces as a consequence of climate change.

New Zealand now has the chance to use the risk assessment to develop a national adaptation plan over the next two years.

"Importantly, while many of the 43 risks identified in the assessment could have a major or extreme consequence to New Zealand, the assessment provides insights into how many of those risks can be mitigated.

"We have before us a brief window of opportunity to address both the economic crisis and the looming climate crisis. This will take courage, vision, and tenacity.

"New Zealand can emerge more resilient, sustainable and prosperous country - if we take this opportunity to take the right actions and make the right investment decisions," Mr Burrell says.