Britt Gawith joins the growing Bingo Bonanza Team

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 09:31

The Great New Zealand Bingo Bonanza team is growing, with recently appointed Britt Gawith.

Britt is the Partnerships and Engagement Manager for the Bingo team, and will be working closely with Tourism Industry Bodies, Regional Tourism Offices and industry providers helping them to promote and share their products and regional highlights with New Zealanders.

Britt comes from AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand as their Auckland Territory Manager and has a great understanding of the wider tourism industry from her experience in the industry.

"I am excited to be part of an innovative product that will help our Tourism Sector strategically target and capture domestic tourism spend in a whole new way." says Miss Gawith.

"Empowering and helping New Zealanders dream, plan and see the breadth of opportunities while they travel our country is something I'm really excited about. It's great to be providing both paid and free options with the goal of getting New Zealanders to discover a few more things and spend a little more money than what they may have originally done." says Miss Gawith.

The Great New Zealand Bingo Bonanza provides a platform for New Zealanders to get out and explore their own backyard in a new way by gamifying and incentivizing the opportunity. It is designed by Tomahawk for the tourism industry and will be going live mid-September.

Bingo is both an activation and planning tool that connects everyday kiwis in supporting regional and national campaigns such as the "Do something new New Zealand" by Tourism New Zealand. It will allow for agile responses to New Zealand’s unique tourism economy, give regions the ability to update and change their offerings seasonally or around special events or school holidays and will live on long after our borders are open and be available to international travelers too.

Britt will be working alongside Sarah Burilin who has also recently been appointed as the Brand and Customer Success Manager for Bingo Bonanza NZ.