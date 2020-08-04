Management changes for Westland Dairy Company Limited

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - 15:02

Westland Dairy Company Limited wishes to advise that its Chief Executive Officer, Toni Brendish, has decided to step down, effective Friday, August 7.

Westland recently completed its first year as a Yili company. As part of this, Ms Brendish has reflected on her personal goals for the next five years and has decided to step down from her role to allow a new leader to take Westland into the future with Yili.

Responsibility for Ms Brendish’s role will be assumed by Mr Shiqing Jian, Resident Director for Westland Dairy Company Limited and Oceania Dairy Limited.

Mr Jian said Ms Brendish had been CEO of Westland during its most difficult years.

"Repositioning Westland away from an historical commodities producer to a modern company with hugely successful branded products such as Westgold as well as segregated milk products among other key innovations has ensured that Westland will continue to be part of the New Zealand dairy industry for the next generation,’’ Mr Jian said.

"Yili is grateful to Toni for her stewardship of Westland over the past 12 months as we transitioned to Yili ownership. We wish Toni all the best for her future endeavours.’’

Ms Brendish said: "It has been a privilege and a delight to lead Westland over the past four years.

"It has taken an enormous amount of work to move Westland towards profitability but I am confident that Westland is now in a position to achieve this. I will continue to watch Westland’s journey closely and know that Westland’s dedicated and innovative staff will continue to keep pushing Westland forward.’’

Mr Jian said demand for Westland and Oceania’s products was continuing to rise internationally, demonstrating the value that global consumers place on New Zealand dairy goods.

"We are convinced that the future for the dairy industry in New Zealand is a very bright one indeed,’’ Mr Jian said.

"Increased demand for our products shows how much value global consumers place on the undoubted quality of New Zealand-based dairy products and their potential health benefits because of the advantages of New Zealand’s climate, location and quality processing facilities.

"We are committed to ensuring that our dairy processors play a strong role in the continued success of the New Zealand dairy industry by creating products of the highest calibre that contribute to the promotion of global good health.’’