Aaron Senden announced as NZ Country Manager for Tealium

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 09:03

Tealium, the trusted leader in real-time customer data orchestration, announced the appointment of sales industry veteran Aaron Senden, as Country Manager, to lead the company’s operations in New Zealand.

"We’re thrilled to have Aaron join the team at Tealium,’ said Will Griffith, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific Japan (APJ). ‘His vast experience in digital marketing and sales will be a valuable asset to our team, partners, and most importantly, our New Zealand customers. Brands across the world are increasingly turning to solutions that create relevant experiences based on a dynamic environment. In the past year, we’ve seen a significant uptick in demand from the New Zealand marketplace."

Senden has over two decades of proven strategic leadership and digital marketing and media sales experience. Most recently, Senden was Country Manager for global marketing automation leader, Marketo. As Country Manager, Senden will be responsible for driving business growth by working closely with Tealium’s customers and partners to maximise the power of their data. Senden is based in Auckland.

"For over a decade, Tealium has been a global leader in delivering a universal approach to managing the increasing flows of customer data for digital businesses. Now more than ever, this has become essential to the New Zealand market. I am incredibly excited to lead the company’s growth strategy in New Zealand and work alongside a dedicated team to ensure our customers and partners have everything they need to embrace customer data as their greatest competitive advantage." said Senden.

To learn more about Tealium, visit www.tealium.com.