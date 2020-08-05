Waitomo makes immediate impact on South Island fuel prices

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 10:07

Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo has delivered on its promise to keep South Island fuel prices honest with the opening of three new Fuel Stops today.

Two of the new Fuel Stops are in Dunedin and the third is in Christchurch. Waitomo also operates a Fuel Stop in Fitzgerald Ave in Christchurch and will open its third site in Cranford St, to the north of the city, later this year.

A market disruptor and 100-percent Kiwi-owned, Waitomo delivers competition and choice to motorists wherever it operates.

Commenting on the South Island expansion Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said: "To be honest, we were compelled to enter the South Island market by the behaviour of our competitors. The majors and the independents have all been cashing in on higher margins in Wellington and the South Island for years.

"Long-term, this was never going to be sustainable - and high margins attract competition. The Prime Minister spoke out about Kiwis in the South Island and Wellington being fleeced, and the Commerce Commission’s retail fuel study findings supported this view too.

"We entered the Wellington market over 12 months ago and prices have dropped by up to 30 cents. As soon as we announced we were coming to Christchurch a year ago prices also dropped instantly. Now we’re seeing the same behaviour from our competitors in Dunedin - we reckon an 8-cent drop since our announcement.

"Across all these markets, we’re talking about millions of dollars in savings - dollars that will stay in Kiwi pockets and not oil company pockets.

"That’s good - it shows that competition is alive and well. We’re really proud of the impact we’re making as a small Kiwi business - and Kiwis are getting behind us. They like that we’re walking the talk," Mr Ormsby said.

"We may be a small engine, but we’re certainly punching above our weight in the fuel market, driving competition before we’ve even opened.

"With the passing of the Fuel Industry Bill expected later this week, the industry is in for a reset. The Government is putting in place checks and balances to ensure the market remains competitive and reduce the risk that small companies like Waitomo aren’t squeezed out of the market.

"We’re fired up about what the future holds for us. Waitomo is well-placed to keep punching above its weight, delivering fair fuel prices to Kiwis," Mr Ormsby said.

All three unmanned Fuel Stops will offer retail and commercial customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel and accept accept app payment, EFTPOS and credit cards.

Available on the Google Play and Apple stores, Waitomo’s new app offers contactless payment, gifting and the chance to spin to win with every fuel-up of $20 or more.

To celebrate, Waitomo’s special opening prices at all three new sites for 48 hours from Wednesday 10am, until Friday 10am are: Unleaded 91 at $1.679 a litre, Premium 95 $1.799 a litre and Diesel $0.859 a litre.

Customers will also be welcomed on site with food, drink and other giveaways.