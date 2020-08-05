'Beam’s Operation Booster to drive 50,000 customers to businesses in Christchurch'

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 11:31

Beam today launched ‘Operation Booster’ to assist local shops, restaurants and cafes across Christchurch as they strive to reinvigorate the local economy. The program ensures that every day thousands of Beam riders have access to discounts and benefits from a variety of Christchurch small businesses.

Beam has configured its mobile application to create a large number of virtual parking locations across the city, located outside establishments that sign up to the initiative. All parking spots will be created following the guidelines for parking established by Christchurch City Council. Beam’s research across cities in APAC indicates that riders parking near retail outlets increases the natural footfall and revenue for those businesses. By ensuring many more riders start and end their trips outside retail locations, Beam will be directly stimulating economic activity at the local community level.

To amplify the positive impact of the new system, Beam will also promote, free of charge, the establishments in their app, showing details and promotions on the scooter map. The system will also use GPS-triggered messaging that allows the retailers themselves to create promotional messages that will appear in the app for any rider ending a trip nearby.

Beam’s research shows that 40% of regular Beam riders in Christchurch already used Beams to visit shops and restaurants before Lockdown, so Beam is estimating that the initiative will drive an additional 50,000 customer visits to Christchurch businesses over the next six months. "We are part of this community - through both good and challenging times - and we want to do all we can to ensure that businesses impacted by COVID-19 could get a real boost as conditions move back to normal. By guiding riders to locations in order to support local business we are fostering that sense of togetherness and mutual support across the community," said Frederick Conquer, Operations Manager at Beam.

"During lockdown we had a fantastic response to our free scooter offer for restaurants that supported their delivery needs. Following the lifting of lockdown our focus turns to connecting customers with businesses."

Beam’s operations team in the city recently began approaching local businesses to discuss the initiative, and several establishments have already signed up. One of the first partners to sign up to Operation Booster is Riverside Market favourite, Aha Wildlife Bakery.

"We love that Beam is getting stuck into helping us bring customers back through our doors. Being able to promote our products and offers directly to their riders in the app is fantastic - it’s like having a free billboard that thousands of people can see," said Nattiya Krajangpit of Aha Wildlife Bakery.

Businesses looking to join the free ‘Operation Booster’ initiative can sign up at ridebeam.com/operation-booster

Participating Booster Stores

Mad Mex Northlands

Burger Burger Aha Wildlife Bakery

BurgerFuel Bush Inn

BurgerFuel Hereford Street

BurgerFuel Papanui

BurgerFuel Sydenham

Nando's Hoyts EntX

Nando's Northlands

Sal's Lichfield

Sal's Riccarton

Sal's Northlands

Sal's Terrace