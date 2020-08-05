Peter Miskimmin to step down as CEO of Sport NZ

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 11:59

Peter Miskimmin has resigned as CEO of Sport NZ and will step down from his role in December. He has served as CEO of Sport NZ (formerly SPARC) since 2008.

"It had been my intention to step down in Spring, however COVID-19 presented a challenge to our sector that was so great and so unprecedented that I felt I could not step away from the important work we had to do in leading our sector’s response to this pandemic," says Peter Miskimmin.

"I am extremely proud of what this organisation has achieved over the past 12 years and how well equipped it is to serve our sector moving forward. This has been a period of unparalleled sporting success for New Zealand on the world stage. It has also been one which has seen Sport NZ make a major step change in addressing the declining participation of our young people and the impact this is having on their wellbeing."

"I am indebted to the people, in Sport NZ, government and across our sector, who have shared this journey with me. They have contributed to our many achievements and shared our collective challenges."

"We now have an unprecedented opportunity to reimagine and rebuild our sector, making it more fit-for-purpose and addressing the under-representation of groups such as women and girls, MÄori, the disabled and those in high-deprivation communities. I look forward to continuing that work over the next five months, and I know I will leave the people of Sport NZ and our sector in an excellent place to continue it over the coming years. We are an organisation and a sector of truly amazing people," says Peter Miskimmin.

Commenting on behalf of the Sport NZ Board, Chair Bill Moran thanked Peter Miskimmin for his service to SPARC and Sport NZ as CEO over the past 12 years.

"Peter is an excellent and inspirational leader, and his tenure as CEO has involved a major transformation in this organisation and its contribution to Play, Active Recreation and Sport in Aotearoa New Zealand."

"The Board will shortly commence the process of recruiting a new CEO. This search will be conducted nationally and internationally, with advertisements to run from this weekend. With so much important work still to be done with the Sector Recovery Package and other strategic priorities, the Board is grateful for Peter’s extended notice and the amazing legacy he leaves in the form of the talented people of Sport NZ," says Bill Moran.

Key highlights of Peter Miskimmin’s tenure as CEO of Sport NZ include: The transition from SPARC to Sport NZ in 2011 and at that time the creation of High Performance Sport NZ as a wholly-owned subsidiary to lead the high performance system

The resulting success of New Zealand on the world stage, with Olympic medals growing from 9 in Beijing to 13 in London and 18 in Rio, and Paralympic medals across these games from 12 to 17 to 21

A major step-change in Sport NZ’s work in increasing participation outcomes through the 2015-20 Community Sport Strategy, with its participant focus, targeting of young people and stronger emphasis on regional investment

The development of a world-class portfolio of high performance training facilities, including the Avantidrome, Karapiro (Rowing and Canoe Racing), WERO and the expansion of the Millennium Institute

The development of Sport NZ’s first strategy specifically for Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation, and our new Disability Action Plan

A major shift in Sport NZ’s targeting of investment into high deprivation areas, which was initially implemented through its most recent RST investment and now underpins the TÅ« Manawa Active Aotearoa fund

Sport NZ’s response to COVID-19, including the redistribution of funds and reserves to the sector and management of the $265 million Sport Recovery Package

Peter Miskimmin’s final day with Sport NZ will be 11 December.