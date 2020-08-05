Digital transformation key to reliable, affordable energy supply for NZ - TechnologyOne

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 12:45

Leading enterprise software company TechnologyOne has called on New Zealand’s energy sector to focus on maximising the longevity of IT infrastructure as a critical part of driving reliability and affordability of the country’s energy supply.

Addressing leading energy sector delegates at the industry’s premiere Downstream conference yesterday, TechnologyOne said NZ’s energy suppliers and retailers need to rethink ‘asset maturity’ and turn to digital transformation as a way of maximising return on investment.

Alpine Energy, which owns and operates the electricity distribution network in the South Canterbury region was an early adopter of TechnologyOne’s ‘Project Lifecycle Management’ solution.

"It’s really been a bit of a game changer from what we were previously able to produce and will enable Alpine Energy to improve its long-term infrastructure planning processes, including project submissions, funding allocations and approvals," said Andrew Spackman, Alpine’s Maintenance and Asset Information manager.

"The regulators, and our Board, had greater expectations in relation to how we manage our capital projects and wanted us to have better reporting capabilities, all of which is in line with our aim of good asset management practice in accordance with ISO 55000.

"We’ve gone from no integration to one integrated system, limited visibility to full visibility, and no traceability to a fully compliant and auditable process," he said.

Ed Chung, CEO of TechnologyOne, said while there had been some positive movements in NZ’s energy sector moving to more a more digital approach, the opportunity exists to overhaul current legacy systems, paving the way for potentially millions of dollars of long term savings - which will benefit business bottom line, and household energy costs.

"As New Zealand moves to a new energy future, the sector also needs to embrace a new digital future," he said.

"At a time when every dollar counts and when economic stimulus through infrastructure projects is critical, it’s more important than ever for companies to have reliable, secure and innovative information technology in place.

"We take this responsibility very seriously, and in addition to Alpine Energy, more than 1200 leading corporations, government departments and statutory authorities are powered by our enterprise software," he said.

TechnologyOne was the major sponsor of Downstream conference (August 3-4), New Zealand's premier event for everyone involved directly or indirectly in the downstream energy industry. The event offered insights into current energy sector challenges and opportunities such as network performance, distributed energy, the changing retail landscape, regulated markets, emissions, technology and customer trends.

To read more about Alpine Energy and TechnologyOne, read the full case study here https://www.technologyonecorp.com/resources/case-studies/alpine-energy