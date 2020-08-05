EIT launches qualification in Outdoor Experiences

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 15:06

EIT’s School of Trades and Technology will offer the new NZ Certificate in Outdoor Experiences (Level 3).

This hands-on, 14-week, entry-level programme will teach students how to survive and navigate in the wild following the principles of personal safety in the outdoors and kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection of the environment).

The certificate is made up of fieldtrips and nature adventures as well as land-based and water-based activities such as tramping, mountain biking and paddle boarding. Students will also get the opportunity to head out into the wilderness for an overnight camping trip and build their own shelter.

Career opportunities include e.g. DoC ranger, tourism guide, a role in the search and rescue services or Defence force.

Head of School Todd Rogers is excited about the new addition to his school’s programme portfolio. Todd highlights that this certificate will give people who are naturally passionate about outdoor recreation and nature a formal qualification to start a career or to go on to higher-level study. "We have limited this programme to 14 students in order to enhance their experience so people who are interested should enrol promptly, places will fill up fast," recommends Todd.