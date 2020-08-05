New Toyota Yaris Hatch is made of fun

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 18:07

The new generation 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatch stands above the rest in the small car segment with its fun to drive attitude combined with class-leading fuel economy, safety and advanced hybrid technology.

The 2020 Yaris Hatch is new from the ground up and has been designed with fun in mind. Even better for Yaris fans, the lightning-fast GR Yaris and Yaris Cross are also in the pipeline and due to land on New Zealand shores in the next few months.

Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Neeraj Lala, said the new fourth generation Yaris is the most premium small car ever built by Toyota.

"The new Toyota Yaris arrives at a perfect juncture in time when consumers are wanting a characterful compact car that is fun to drive with premium interior touches, while also happy in the knowledge they are driving an extremely efficient vehicle with state-of-the-art safety," he says.

For the first time, a hybrid Yaris Hatch will be available in New Zealand. The Yaris Hatch will be available in two powertrain options - a petrol version utilising a newly developed 1.5L three-cylinder engine and a full hybrid-electric version.

The new 1.5L three-cylinder engine is mated with a direct shift CVT (continuously variable transmission) in the petrol variants and an electronically controlled CVT in the hybrid variants.

The Yaris Hatch hybrid benefits from more than two decades of hybrid vehicle research and development by Toyota. The switch from petrol to electric and back again happens seamlessly and is almost imperceptible to the driver. A new compact, lithium-ion battery and electric motor combination provides strong, punchy torque around town.

The new generation Yaris Hatch hybrid comes with Toyota’s high voltage hybrid warranty that covers the battery for up to 160,000kms or 8 years1.

The new petrol engine was designed to produce high output from frugal petrol consumption. In the hybrid-electric version, the petrol engine matched with the electric motor produces a class-leading combined fuel consumption of just 3.3L/100km. At 4.9L/100km, the petrol version is also an extremely economical car to run with a decrease of 23% in fuel consumption on the outgoing 1.5L petrol engine.

While the exterior styling is all new, it is the changes under the skin of the Yaris Hatch that deliver the most improvements to the ride, handling and driver experience. The new powertrain delivers 88kW/145Nm from the petrol engine alone, while the combined petrol-hybrid system output is 85kW.

The first compact car to be based on the Toyota New Global Architecture B platform, the new Yaris Hatch benefits from a significant increase in body rigidity, resulting in overall vehicle stability while also allowing the designers to improve the ride comfort, lower the centre of gravity and reduce noise and vibration levels.

"As a package, with the rigidity of the TNGA platform, the engine responsiveness, and improved suspension, the new Yaris Hatch offers a driving experience unrivalled in the segment," says Mr Lala.

While running cost savings may be a factor for some Yaris buyers, others will be motivated by the low CO2 emissions from the hybrid - just 76g/km. The petrol variants sit at 114 g/km, a massive 22% decrease on the outgoing 1.5L engine.

"With the new Yaris Hatch hybrid, you know you will be reducing your carbon footprint. It’s a winning combination - more fun for lower running costs and a smaller environmental footprint," Mr Lala says.

Apart from the two engine choices (petrol and hybrid-electric), the Yaris Hatch is available in two levels of specification - the standard GX and the higher specified ZR. The ZR petrol variant has 10 speed sequential shift paddles linked to the CVT transmission to create a fun, even sportier driving experience.

Toyota Safety Sense is standard

All Yaris Hatch variants get the latest Toyota Safety Sense package. Even the entry-level car gets Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane-Tracing Assist. In a Toyota first, and for added safety, front seat centre aisle airbags have been added to reduce the risk of the driver and front passenger colliding during a side-on collision.

The Pre-Collision System has also been updated and the new Yaris is the first Toyota to gain Intersection Turn Assist. The ZR variants also feature Blind Spot Monitor, front and rear parking sensors, and Parking Support Brake, which includes Intelligent Clearance Sonar and Rear Cross Traffic Auto Brake.

Connected comfort

Connectivity to the world from the comfort of the Yaris Hatch interior has never been easier through the new multimedia system that incorporates a 7-inch touchscreen display and full smartphone integration including Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

High quality materials are used throughout the new Yaris Hatch cabin. The GX has a black interior, while the ZR has a contrasting grey and black interior with red accents. The ZR sports style seats also feature an embossed and printed ‘Y’ pattern in the seat fabric. Other upgrades for the ZR include climate control air conditioning, smart entry with push button start, digital speedometer and a heads-up display.

Another benefit of the TNGA B platform is the ability to maximise interior space. The front seats have been moved outwards by 10mm to create more space between the driver and front passenger, while the seats are lower in the vehicle also. More storage space has been added in the front console, under the audio unit and in front of the front passenger.

New sporty styling

The fourth generation Yaris Hatch has a new energetic and sporty look. The wheel arches are emphasised to enhance the cars lower and squatter stance. There are also contrasting black trim elements that add to the sporty, made of fun personality of the car.

The GX features new 15-inch steel wheels with cover, while the ZR has two-tone machine-finished 16-inch alloys.

Keeping with the two-tone theme, the ZR is also available in two two-tone options - an Ebony roof coupled with either the Eclectic Blue or Coral exterior paint options. Both variants are available in nine solid colour options. Five traditional colours: Glacier White, Silver Pearl, Ebony, Black Cherry and Ruby; plus, four brighter, fun shades: Coral, Blue Gem, Lime and Eclectic Blue.

2020 Toyota Yaris Hatch Drive Away Pricing

The Toyota Drive-away pricing includes all on road costs; WOF, registration, a full tank of fuel, the Toyota Care Service Advantage fixed price servicing package, floor mats, and three years or 100,000 kms warranty.

The 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatch variants are priced at;

Yaris 1.5 Petrol GX 5 Door Hatch CVT $25,990

Yaris 1.5 Petrol ZR 5 Door Hatch CVT $29,990

Yaris 1.5 Hybrid GX 5 Door Hatch E-CVT $27,990

Yaris 1.5 Hybrid ZR 5 Door Hatch E-CVT $32,990

For the ZR variants the two-tone paint option is an additional $500.

1 Whichever occurs first under normal operating conditions