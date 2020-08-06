Rhys Darby returns to New Zealand for no ordinary mission

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 09:47

2degrees knows that sometimes you need a special someone for a special job. That’s why they’ve lured international comedy star and local boy, Rhys Darby, back from the bright lights of LA for one final job - and it’s a goodie.

It’s been more than 10 years since the comedian’s first shenanigans with the challenger telco - a moment which resulted in a defining brand launch for 2degrees and is now remembered by many Kiwis as culturally iconic.

Revealed in a new TV advert, which premiered last night, it’s no ordinary assignment that Darby has returned for.

"When I heard that two thirds of New Zealanders don’t know that 2degrees does broadband, I was shocked. It just doesn’t make sense - they’re a full-service telco," he explains.

"I had to come back for one last job and that’s to make it make sense, literally, by making a candle that smells like the internet because candles make scents, like 2degrees broadband makes sense … geddit?!"

Darby is teaming up with 2degrees to reveal the seven layers of what the internet smells like:

"Just think about it - what are the scents of the internet. What do football dives and make up tutorials smell like? I found the answer to these important questions - and more!"

When 2degrees Chief Brand and Insights Officer, Ben Wheeler, got a whiff of the idea to make sense (and scents) of the fact 2degrees does broadband, he knew Rhys would be the best man for the task.

"It stinks that we’ve been offering broadband services since 2015 but two thirds of New Zealanders have no idea. Rhys put 2degrees on the map when we first launched, and we knew he could help us capture the nation’s attention again.

"It’s only fair that everyone knows that there is a better broadband option out there and we smelled an opportunity to have some fun telling them."

To find out what the scents are, from 28 August, Kiwis should follow their noses to 2degrees’ Facebook Instagram and Twitter pages. They’ll be able to follow the "whiffle of the week" as each layer is revealed and debated.

Plus, people will be able to head to 2degrees to register to be in to win one of 100 limited edition candles - or to sign up to 2degrees broadband.