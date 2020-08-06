ANZIIF, SURA, Wotton + Kearney and Liberty launch industry survey on Covid impacts

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 13:22

This year, ANZIIF will join forces with SURA, Wotton + Kearney and Liberty Specialty Markets to continue to investigate how experiences of workplace inclusion are affecting the insurance industry.

One of Australia’s leading inclusion experts, Dr Jennifer Whelan, founding director of Psynapse Psychometrics, has again been commissioned to explore this important issue. She will also look at how the insurance and risk industry has been affected by COVID-19, including how included and psychologically safe people feel at work in this new normal.

Dr Whelan encourages all members working in the insurance sector to participate in this year’s online survey. "Last year, we took a deep dive into how inclusion is experienced by diverse people working in the insurance and risk industry," she said. "We found that some people feel more included than others. For example, men, older people, leaders, and people who can do some or all of their work remotely feel a stronger sense of inclusion than others."

‘With COVID-19 most countries have experienced some degree of lockdown and social isolation requirements, which has vastly impacted the way we work. Our research this year will build on the inclusion themes to also explore how COVID-19 has impacted on our experiences of inclusion at work,’ she added.

Damian Falkingham, General Manager Industry Engagement, ANZIIF said: ‘ANZIIF is really pleased to team up with Wotton + Kearney, SURA and Liberty to support the industry again in 2020’

‘We believe the quality data collected will be invaluable for organisations to understand what the industry and its people are experiencing as a result of the radical changes caused by COVID-19. I encourage all industry and ANZIIF members to participate in this survey,’ he said.

The results of Dr Whelan’s research will be presented at the sixth Dive In Festival, which will be hosted virtually worldwide.

David Kearney, Chief Executive Partner, Wotton + Kearney said: ‘Wotton + Kearney is delighted to again sponsor this important industry initiative. Dr Whelan’s research helps shine a light on this industry wide issue and identify areas we can all improve. Diversity and inclusion is an area Wotton + Kearney is investing heavily in and we are focussed on driving positive cultural change by putting people first.’

Angie Zissis, Managing Director, SURA said: ‘SURA is pleased to once again support the Dive In Festival. This will be the 2nd year we will also sponsor the production of a Diversity and Inclusion survey. We see this as an important initiative which adds greatly to the understanding of the industry’s people and their daily challenges. We encourage you to participate in the survey and look forward to sharing the results.’

Begin the survey

Please share the survey with your colleagues who work in the insurance sector. They do not need to be ANZIIF members to complete it.

https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5739843/Deep-Dive-Research-2020