Versatile Mangere industrial property with high-tech NZX-listed tenant - Colliers

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 15:00

A versatile industrial property with a long-term lease to NZX-listed robotics company Scott Technology is for sale in the established and well-connected Auckland suburb of Mangere.

The 6,488sq m property at 63 Tidal Road comprises a 2,970sq m industrial facility with excellent internal infrastructure plus a large concrete sealed yard.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market the freehold property for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Wednesday 2 September, unless it is sold prior.

Industrial Director Paul Jarvie says it is an opportunity for an investor to acquire a quality industrial offering in a highly desirable area, backed by strong tenant covenant.

"With fantastic profile to the Southwestern Motorway, this classic, freehold industrial warehouse has all the fundamentals to suit a wide range of investors.

"The facility has a huge amount of internal infrastructure that can add real value to any tenant, including a gantry crane, three-phase power supply and compressed air lines in situ.

"Add to this the large concrete yard, multiple warehouse roller doors, security fencing and dual security gates and you have a facility suited to a wide range of occupiers.

"It is well positioned in an established industrial precinct with great connectivity, enjoying excellent access to State Highway 20 and a strategic position within Auckland’s industrial core.

"The motorway interchange is only 1km away, making for a short drive to Auckland Airport and easy access to the surrounding industrial precincts of Wiri, Onehunga, Penrose and Mt Wellington.

"Tenant Scott Technology is an NZX-listed company that is majority owned by JBS Group - the second largest food company in the world.

"This high-tech company provides excellent tenant covenant and strong rental returns, with a renewed six-year lease in place from October and final expiry in 2036.

"The property returns $341,162 plus GST in net annual rent, with a fixed rental increase due in October this year. This includes $8,000 from a Spark cell tower on site, providing an additional income stream.

"All of this adds up to a superb investment offering with strong fundamentals that will appeal to a wide range of buyers."

Industrial Broker Ash Vincent of Colliers says Scott Technology NZ Limited was established in Dunedin in 1913 and listed on the NZX in 1997.

"Scott specialises in the design and manufacture of automated production, robotics and process machinery.

"The company has global expertise in improving productivity, reliability, yield, and safety for manufacturers and processors in industries.

"The business has diversified and grown significantly through expansion and numerous acquisitions. It is now 50.45 per cent owned by JBS Group, providing the security of large multinational majority shareholder."

Brad Johnston, Industrial Director at Colliers, says the property has great street appeal and plenty of on-site parking for staff and visitors.

"The property comprises a versatile 2,222sq m warehouse along with 748sq m of office accommodation.

"The offices present well with a modern reception and a collection of offices and a board room.

"There are additional areas on the first floor that are used for a staff lunch room and additional office space."

The site is zoned Light Industry, providing for a range of industrial activities including light manufacturing, production, logistics, storage, transport and distribution.

It is located in the established Mangere industrial precinct, which continues to be a highly desirable industrial area that is home to some of the largest freight and logistics companies.