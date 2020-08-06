Colliers International's Rural and Agribusiness team expands

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 15:06

Colliers’ rural business is growing with nine new experts joining the team in the last six weeks.

Colliers has an ongoing commitment to New Zealand’s Rural and Agribusiness sector with more than 50 rural specialists across the country.

The team offer sales, valuation and advisory services across a wide range of rural and agribusiness assets including farms, orchards, vineyards and lifestyle properties.

Our rural business was first established in Canterbury in 2014 and now covers the entirety of New Zealand from 19 locations with offices in Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough, Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

Colliers NZ CEO Mark Synnott says that in an increasingly global and corporate agribusiness environment, primary producers need to remain competitive worldwide.

"Colliers assists by offering clients access to an extensive global investor network. We pride ourselves on offering expert local service, backed by our global reach and experience."

The Canterbury-based team has grown substantially with six new recruits.

Mick Sidey and Sally Hargreaves join the team, bringing with them a successful working partnership of nearly five years specialising in the sale of lifestyle properties around Central and North Canterbury. With a proven track record across Canterbury, Mick and Sally offer an excellent combination of experience, expertise and passion for all things rural.

Mick has over 30 years of experience in the industry having managed his own farming operation and working as a stock agent prior to moving to real estate in the last nine years.

Sally has built a career in sales and marketing with over 20 years of experience in various industries but has a passion for the rural sector and specialises in lifestyle properties.

Richard Innes and Jeremy Gould also join, specialising in the sale of rural and lifestyle properties throughout the Christchurch and Selwyn districts of Central Canterbury including Lyttleton Harbour and Banks Peninsula.

Richard has been selling real estate for the last 13 years with a track record that includes setting some of the highest prices for lifestyle and residential property in Christchurch.

Jeremy has over 20 years of experience with a background in the stock and station industry, as well as holding positions in finance and senior management.

New recruit, George Morris brings a youthful energy to the team but has built an impressive track record of farm sales in the last five years. Having been immersed in the rural sector, George has a thorough understanding of the realities of rural life, and an appreciation of the daily challenges and enjoyment that comes from all aspects of farming.

George will work with Nick Young, covering both mid and south Canterbury. Nick joins the team with over 25 years of experience, with a successful performance history in transacting a wide range of large dairy units, arable, deer and grazing offerings, as well as high-profile high-country stations to smaller land holdings and lifestyle properties.

In the Hawke’s Bay, Hamish Goodwin and Doug Harvey join the team, bringing with them immense experience and passion for the industry.

Hamish has lived and breathed the rural sector throughout his career from running his own farming business for the last 35 years, and a previously held successful real estate career. Hamish is excited to re-join the property market, alongside farming a small sheep, beef and cropping property in the region.

Doug is Hawke’s Bay born and bred and knows the region intimately having spent 27 years farming throughout the Bay as well as in the Tararua/ManawatÅ« and Wairarapa regions. Doug launched his real estate career in 2007 and quickly became a successful marketer and negotiator, establishing a strong and loyal client and customer base.

We are also thrilled to announce that Paula Raleigh has made the transition from administrative support in our Masterton office to rural and lifestyle sales. Raised in Southland on a sheep, beef and cropping farm, as well as farming a successful agribusiness operation in the Wairarapa for several years, Paula has a deep understanding of the industry and is active in the rural community.

Andy Poswillo joins the team based in Blenheim as a rural, viticulture and lifestyle specialist for the wider Marlborough region.

Andy has significant experience in the rural sector, having worked in real estate for 16 years, 12 of which he has specialised in the sale of rural, viticulture and lifestyle properties in the Marlborough region. Prior to this, Andy was a stock and station agent and an auctioneer in the Marlborough, North Canterbury and Southland regions for 15 years. Andy is known in the industry for his attitude and integrity and working with the vendor and potential buyers to get the desired outcome for all. This, along with the support of his team have contributed to his success in completing more than $420,000,000 in sales to date.