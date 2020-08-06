Fast growing Tauranga tech company appoints new CEO

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 16:05

Growing Tauranga technology company Cucumber Ltd has appointed Rob Ford as its Chief Executive Officer.

Rob was most recently the GM Innovation, Environment and Technology for Pamu Farms of NZ, previously known as Landcorp. Prior to that he held several senior leadership roles with Livestock Improvement (LIC) over a 10-year period including GM Farm Software, GM Farm Systems and Head of Technology. His extensive experience also included Chief Executive of Solution Dynamics, a technology business that Rob led through a successful IPO onto the NZX.

Mr Ford said he is excited to join Cucumber at a pivotal time for the agriculture sector. "Cucumber’s mission is to use technology to help create a better world by supporting New Zealand’s primary sector. I look forward to working with the Cucumber team of innovators and disruptors to continue to contribute to the transformation of New Zealand’s primary industries".

"Innovative technical solutions will be crucial in allowing the primary sector to full realise and monetise the opportunities that exist in agriculture in New Zealand and globally," Mr Ford said.

Cucumber Director and Founder Jodie Tipping welcomed Mr Ford’s appointment.

"We’re confident that Rob, with his deep Agritech domain expertise, and a proven track record of developing high-performing teams, is ideally suited to lead Cucumber through this next stage of growth and evolution" Ms Tipping said.

Rob took up his appointment on the 3rd August 2020.