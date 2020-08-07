Free public webinars on many aspects of financial advice for Money Week

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 11:26

Free public webinars on financial planning, mortgages, insurance, retirement planning, and investing will be a feature of Money Week next week. The webinars will be run by Financial Advice NZ, which represents professional financial advisers across New Zealand.

Every week-day morning next week, a different financial adviser will talk about their speciality and answer general questions submitted online by the public.

The webinars and the specialist advisers are:

Monday 10 August: Financial Planning - Hannah McQueen, of Enable Me. Insights on how to aim high and achieve your financial goals.

Tuesday 11: Mortgage Discussion - John Bolton, of Squirrel. Getting a mortgage for your first home and how to pay it off faster.

Wednesday 12: Insurance Discussion - Peter Leitch, of SHARE NZ. Options on protecting income, health, mortgage and children for peace of mind, and how to make claims.

Thursday 13: Retirement Planning - Liz Koh, of Enrich Retirement. It’s never too late to have a conversation about financial freedom in retirement.

Friday 14: Investment Discussion - Paul Sewell, of Financial Advice Hawke’s Bay. Investment options for different risk profiles of age, stage and circumstances.

The advice will not be personalised, rather it will guide people in the right direction for their further consideration. All sessions start at 11am and run for an hour.

Financial Advice NZ Chief Executive Katrina Shanks says Money Week this year is particularly important as the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown hits many businesses, jobs, household incomes and investments.

"Many are finding it tougher, and there’s likely to be more hardship when the job subsidies end next month, so there has never been a more important time for people to consider their financial health, wealth and wellbeing," she says.

"At a time like this, it’s fundamentally important people take time to review their finances and ensure they are building financial resilience into the future, be it in the short term, or for longer, and to make sure they’re in control of their money, life and goals.

"The advisers in each of these webinars are experts in their particular field, so the public will be getting access to some of the most informed and up-to-date general advice going around."

Financial Advice NZ is a not-for-profit membership-based organisation for quality financial advisers. Our role is to ensure people can access quality financial advice which increases their financial health, wealth and wellbeing. Our advisers help New Zealanders every day and are passionate about transforming their lives.