Riverhead industrial land opportunity in growing Northwest Auckland - Colliers

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 11:31

The last remaining industrial site in The Mill Industrial Park in Riverhead is for sale, presenting an opportunity for owner-occupiers, developers or land bankers to invest in high-growth Northwest Auckland.

The 1.15ha lot at 24 Sawmill Road is located within a popular industrial subdivision less than 30 minutes’ drive from Auckland’s CBD and port.

It is suitable for a wide range of future possibilities including a large high stud warehouse for distribution/manufacturing, smaller industrial units to suit investors or owner-occupiers, or straight yard use.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to offer the property for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on 26 August, unless it is sold earlier.

Associate Director Ryan de Zwart says it is an exciting proposition for developers, investors, land bankers or owner-occupiers.

"This large industrial landholding is superbly positioned within great accessibility in one of the city’s fastest- growing areas.

"Auckland’s population is projected to grow by 1 million over the next 30 years, with large tracts of that growth to be based in the northwest.

"Major residential developments are planned or underway in nearby Whenuapai, Red Hills, Westgate, Hobsonville Point, Kumeu and Huapai.

"With limited greenfield industrial opportunities available in the area, this property represents a significant opportunity to capitalise on strong projected growth."

The property is located in The Mill Industrial Park near Riverhead, which is occupied by some 15-20 likeminded industrial businesses.

It offers excellent transport connections and is only 6km from the start of the Northwestern Motorway.

Zoned Business - Light Industy, the 11,506sq m site has no additional building covenants and further subdivision potential.

Jimmy O’Brien, General Manager and Director of Colliers North Shore, says neighbours include industrial and rural properties and Riverhead Forest.

"The land and zoning provide an excellent opportunity for small to medium industrial users in a tightly held market.

"The site is suitable for a large industrial building with a sought-after ratio of warehousing and minimal office, with enough yard space for container loading bays.

"It could also be developed into a number of smaller industrial units, with yard space to suit one or multiple users.

"The site will also be attractive to yard-based industrial users, with future add-value potential to develop some or all of the site."

The property is one of 22 industrial sites that make up The Mill Industrial Park.

The Kumeu Industrial Property Association (KIPA) manages the stormwater, potable water, wastewater, security and verge lawn mowing for the sites.

Planned infrastructure investment for 2020/2021 includes a wastewater upgrade, for which KIPA has a 20-year consent to allow treatment to remain on-site. This includes stormwater retention ponds and vegetation.

KIPA also plans to transition water supply from a bore to external provision from Watercare.

These planned infrastructure upgrades will ensure the future viability of the site as the surrounding area undergoes strong projected demographic growth.