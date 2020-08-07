"Samsung unveils five new Galaxy devices to empower your work and play"

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 12:07

Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. hosted its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked virtual event livestreamed from Korea to introduce a new suite of power devices. Five devices were revealed during the event, that seamlessly integrate to empower consumers navigating a rapidly changing world : Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the most powerful Note line yet; Tab S7 and S7+, versatile tablets for productivity and creativity; Galaxy Watch3, a premium smartwatch along with advanced health features; Galaxy Buds Live, stylish and ergonomic earbuds with superior sound quality; and Galaxy Z Fold2, the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements.

"Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximise work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most."

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, the Most Powerful Note Series Yet

Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximise their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you have more time to stay connected with the people you love.

Power to Work

Today, we need devices that are as flexible as we are, so we can work, play and connect however we want. Take your productivity to the next level with the Galaxy Note20 series. Samsung’s latest Note series transforms the way you work-empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere.

Now, on the Galaxy Note20 series, new S Pen and Samsung Notes features provide an even more powerful experience and extend to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ for flexibility and convenience. Plus, a deeper relationship with Samsung’s long-standing partner, Microsoft, helps the Galaxy Note20 series and your Windows PC seamlessly work together.

An Advanced S Pen: A favourite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the Galaxy Note20 series' enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision [1] that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s five new Anywhere actions makes touchless navigation of your device - like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot - as simple as a flick of the wrist.

More Flexible and Useful Samsung Notes Experience: We need tools designed to let us work from anywhere, anytime, on any device. To help you capture, edit and share your ideas across your phone, tablet or PC, Samsung Notes features auto-save and syncing capabilities, so lost work becomes a thing of the past. Samsung Notes automatically converts even the messiest handwriting into legible penmanship. Giving feedback on the go is also easy now that you can edit, annotate and highlight PDFs or Microsoft PowerPoint presentations in Samsung Notes. Use the new option to record audio as you jot down notes, and just tap a word in your notes to go to that moment in the recording. And keep it all organised with a new, intuitive folder management that makes everything easier to find.

Work Smarter across Devices: Microsoft’s Your Phone app with Link to Windows [2] integration now enables you to easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. It’s simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls all from your Windows 10 PC. Add your favourite mobile apps to your Taskbar or Start menu so you won’t have to search your phone for your favourite social networking apps or Gallery. Later this year, you will have the ability to run multiple apps side by side on your Windows 10 PC. And all your productivity ecosystems can be aligned across devices when Samsung Notes app syncs to Microsoft OneNote and Outlook [3], and your Reminders sync with Microsoft Outlook, To Do and Teams [4] so everything you need is at your fingertips, no matter where you are.

Power to Play

Samsung is also bringing its Microsoft partnership to the entertainment side of Galaxy Note20 series, taking virtual play to the next level. Fully immerse yourself in the most powerful mobile gaming experience Samsung has ever engineered into a smartphone, so you can game like a pro from your couch, backyard, or around the house. Galaxy Note20 series comes packed with next-level performance, connectivity and our best display yet. Plus, Galaxy Note20 series packs pro-grade tools to capture stunning photos and create cinematic videos and offers advanced multitasking experiences.

Powerful performance, premium display, premium sound gives you the competitive edge

Enjoy your favourite mobile games on our latest Galaxy Note20 series, the pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket. Every level and battle can be powered by hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G [5] and the Galaxy Note20 is optimised for Wi-Fi 6. Large and immersive display with smooth gaming experience thanks to our fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, Galaxy Note20 series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket. What’s more, with our 120hz [6] Display and dual AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos, your gaming experience becomes smoother and more immersive giving you the competitive edge against your online opponents.

Cinematic Filmmaking in the Palm of Your Hand: With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, Galaxy Note20 series’ 8K camera now gives you access ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. Use powerful Pro Video [7] mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, lighting, zoom tools, and 120fps shooting at FHD options for cinematic-style videos. New Laser Auto-Focus Sensor on Galaxy Note20 Ultra accurate focusing, plus Live Focus Video gives your shots real world depth. Pro lenses and advanced Space Zoom allow you to photograph scenes in gorgeous detail. You can also control and adjust the Galaxy Note20 mic directions where you want sound to come through clearly. Paired with Galaxy Buds Live, you can record crystal-clear audio even with background noise.

Master Multitasking with Advanced Samsung DeX: For the first time with Samsung DeX [8], wirelessly connect the Galaxy Note20 series to a Smart TV when you need a bigger screen. Manage two screens simultaneously so you can text with your friends on the Galaxy Note20 series while watching a video on a Smart TV.

Galaxy Legacy of Power and Performance

The Galaxy Note has cemented its status as the ultimate power phone. Galaxy Note20 series continues that legacy as the most powerful Note series yet to give you all the things you know, love, and expect from Galaxy.

Galaxy Note20 series is built with the fastest processor of all Galaxy devices. It features cutting-edge technology and best-in-class mobile experiences, without sacrificing the iconic, timeless and durable design. Both Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra introduce a new Mystic Bronze colour - soft neutral tones that transcend changing trends.

For the first time in the Note series, Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers the vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate delivering buttery smooth visuals on our best screen yet, which automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to extend your battery life. Sport an all-day intelligent battery [9] and super-fast charging capabilities, getting more than 50% charge in just 30 minutes [10].

Continue Samsung’s 5G leadership and deliver next-level power for everything you love to do thanks to hyper-fast, ultra-low latency 5G [11]. Galaxy Note20 series automatically searches and recommends high speed networks and provides stable Wi-Fi 6 networks with optimised latency for various streaming services. Galaxy Note20 series hardware and software is secured end-to-end thanks to Samsung Knox.

For the first time on a Galaxy device with UWB, Nearby Share will reach a new level of quick and easy sharing. By simply pointing the Note20 Ultra to another UWB enabled Galaxy device [12], Nearby Share will automatically list the people you’re facing on to the top of your sharing panel. Future UWB functionality will also help you find things more accurately with AR technology and unlock your home as a digital key.

Unlock New Experiences with the Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

Samsung devices and services are designed to work together effortlessly, elevating not only your work and play, but everything that’s important to you. Take your Galaxy Note20 to the next level by pairing it with other new additions to the Samsung Galaxy: Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live. With these cutting-edge complements to the Note experience, you can work smarter, play longer, live healthier, and communicate better.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Versatile Tablets for Productivity and Creativity

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone. Building on Samsung’s legacy of Galaxy 5G leadership, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ can help unlock seamless videoconferencing, fast downloads, and minimal-lag streaming.

Experience PC-level productivity on Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ thanks to a powerful processor, an improved keyboard experience (keyboard sold separately as Book Cover Keyboard), and an improved S Pen with similar capabilities as the Galaxy Note20 series-all empowering you to get more done in less time. But a tablet shouldn’t just enhance our work, it should also help us get the most out of our downtime. For elevated entertainment, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature an immersive display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, so you can take full advantage of the cloud-based gaming and high-definition streaming - or do both at the same time with upgraded multi-tasking capabilities. For users who want even more space to work, play, and create, Galaxy Tab S7+ offers an extra-large 12.4" Super AMOLED display.

These tablets also make it easier than ever to work across multiple devices. When there’s no Wi-Fi network in sight, you can use Auto Hotspot to automatically tether other compatible Galaxy devices to your tablet. And with Nearby Share [13], you can easily transmit files to nearby contacts. Use your Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to extend your compatible PC [14] with Second screen, so you can choose between duplicating and extending your display [15]. Maximise your productivity even further with tools such as Samsung Notes, S Pen, Book Cover Keyboard and Bluetooth mouse for the complete computing experience.

Galaxy Watch3, a Premium Smartwatch along with Advanced Health Features

Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation companion for managing your routines, smashing your fitness goals, and taking ownership over your health. Built with premium materials and a slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch3 features the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while still being comfortable enough to wear all day and all night. But this smartwatch isn’t just appealing to the eye-it’s also the centre of your wellness experience, sporting Samsung’s most expansive health suite yet.

With the upcoming Blood oxygen feature, you can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes [16]. In certain circumstances when a potential fall is detected, your location can be sent to pre-designated contacts [17]. Running Analysis will help you run better and improve your form while VO2 max follows your cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption [18]. For those who want to keep fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch.

Galaxy Buds Live, Stylish and Ergonomic Earbuds with Amazing Sound Quality

Meet the newest shape of true wireless earbuds - Galaxy Buds Live. With a truly iconic design and comfortable fit- they’re like nothing you’ve seen or worn before. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker (compared to Galaxy Buds+), along with a bass duct, audio sounds deep and rich so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended. Galaxy Buds Live come with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit so you can feel like you’re in the same room as your loved ones, even when you’re apart. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation [19] for open type bringing the best of both: live and spacious sound quality, with the ability for you to tune in (or out) of the world around you.

Reshape What’s Possible with Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung continues to pioneer an entirely new category of mobile devices by introducing the next generation of foldables- Galaxy Z Fold2. After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold2 with meaningful innovations that offer users enhanced refinements and unique foldable user experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design. The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches and the massive Main Screen is 7.6-inches [20], making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold. With its sleek design and refined engineering, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two equally stunning colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. For users who seek a unique premium design, Samsung is again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition. With Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung will continue to inspire all new possibilities for the entire foldable category.