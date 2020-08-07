Lime brings JUMP scooters back to Wellington

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - 13:39

Lime is excited to announce that we are relaunching JUMP scooters in Wellington tomorrow, Saturday, 8 August.

Lime acquired Uber’s JUMP e-bike and e-scooter division in June 2020, further enhancing our fleet and our ability to offer riders broader access to micromobility on both the Lime and Uber platforms.

JUMP scooters are designed for safety - with larger wheels, fully hidden brake cables and battery, and a dual braking system. The scooters will be clearly marked as being operated by Lime and Wellingtonians will be able to hire them through the Lime and Uber apps.

"We are incredibly proud to bring JUMP scooters back to Wellington streets and look forward to working closely with Wellington City Council," says Lime's Public Affairs Manager NZ, Lauren Mentjox.

"There has been no better time for cities around the world to unlock micromobility and provide safe, reliable and convenient transport options that reduce our reliance on cars and help make our communities healthier, more vibrant places."

Lime is committed to providing a safe experience for riders and non-riders. We proactively communicate safety initiatives and reminders to riders to foster safe riding behaviour, including being mindful of pedestrians, to always follow road rules, to wear a helmet and park responsively.

Lime is also the only scooter company integrated with Google Maps to allow for multimodal trip planning.