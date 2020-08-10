Recovery fund enables planning workshops for Napier businesses - council

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 10:11

Napier businesses will have the opportunity to attend planning workshops after business consultancy The Icehouse successfully applied for funding from Napier City Council’s Pandemic Recovery Projects Fund.

The Icehouse delivers its programmes at the Hawke’s Bay Business Hub in order to grow businesses, owners, their staff and teams. Council’s Recovery Projects Fund is providing money to run workshops to help Napier businesses answer the question "why are we in business" and "what we are trying to achieve" - something that is more relevant than ever in the environment of a worldwide pandemic.

The Icehouse Operations Manager Kate de Latour says "we are currently working with more than 50 Hawke’s Bay businesses affected by Covid-19 and we know and understand the pressure that owners face. These sessions will redefine a clear view of a company’s future and purpose, post-Covid-19."

Council’s Recovery Projects Fund is an initiative arising from its Napier Recovery Plan. The fund aims to assist with building resilience and encouraging innovation among Napier businesses, Iwi/hapu, community organisations, social enterprises, and Council. It has a particular focus on collective benefit.

Benefits to Napier businesses arising from the funding provided to The Icehouse could include new ventures, revenue streams, opportunities and ideas - which ultimately benefits the wider city. Businesses interesting in attending the workshops can contact Kate at k.delautour@theicehouse.co.nz.

The Recovery Projects Fund opened on 1 July and is non-contestable. Council will assess the applications as they are received until the fund is allocated or within 12 months, whichever comes first. The fund is still open for applications - go to www.napier.govt.nz keyword search #recoveryfund.