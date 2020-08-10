NZIER’s Shadow Board considers negative OCR unnecessary

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 11:03

We are continuing to seek our Shadow Board members’ views on whether the Official Cash Rate (OCR) should be negative and if the Reserve Bank should expand its quantitative easing (QE).

Fewer Board members this quarter consider further monetary policy stimulus is appropriate, particularly when it comes to introducing a negative OCR. While there was support for an expansion of the Reserve Bank’s Large-Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) programme over the coming year, this stimulus was considered more appropriate beyond the upcoming meeting.

Recent economic developments have been more positive than expected, with activity indicators such as heavy vehicle flows and retail spending pointing to a rebound in demand in the wake of the lockdown being lifted. The unprecedented amount of stimulus introduced by the Government and the Reserve Bank has helped to prop up confidence and support spending. However, members highlighted the uncertainty over the longer term once the stimulus measures, such as the wage subsidy scheme, come to an end.

Some members considered introducing a negative OCR an ineffective way to stimulate demand, and all members felt expanding QE was more appropriate.

