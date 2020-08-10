DHL Express increases fleet capacity with converted Boeing 767-300 Freighters

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 10:58

DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider and Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company, announced today that DHL Express will add four 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) as part of the logistics company’s efforts to continue modernising and growing its fleet with cost-efficient and reliable freighters.

This step is part of DHL’s effort to modernize its long-haul intercontinental fleet in order to fly eco-friendlier and more cost-efficiently. The aircraft are converted from passenger to freighter configuration by Boeing to fit the needs of DHL Express and meet the rising global demand for express services.

"We are excited to introduce additional B767 freighters to the DHL Express air network", explains Mark Foy, Country Manager, DHL Express New Zealand. "We have operated the 767-300F model across our global fleet for many years and look forward to continuing to invest in the platform by adding more 767-300BCFs. The freighter type offers a proven versatility and we appreciate the opportunity to further enhance efficiency while simultaneously improving our environmental footprint. This brings us closer to our Strategy 2025 goals and ensures we deliver the best quality service possible to our customers."

The world's most efficient medium wide-body twin-engine freighter, the 767 Freighter Family, boasts the lowest direct operating costs, best payload to weight ratio and allows airlines to develop new opportunities in the long-haul, regional, and feeder markets. The 767-300BCF has virtually the same cargo capability as the 767-300F production freighter with approximately 50 tonnes structural payload at a range of approximately 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers) and 412,000 pounds (186,880 kilograms) maximum takeoff weight.

"Boeing is committed to delivering the freighter capacity that DHL needs to succeed as one of the most trusted logistics and express cargo leaders in the world," said Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company. "We are delighted that they choose Boeing platforms to optimize their operations. Boeing has received 51 orders and commitments for the 767-300BCF to date."

DHL Express is employing innovative solutions and technologies. In its 2025 Strategy, it expects further growth of cross-border e-commerce trade and, as a result, increased demand for intercontinental delivery expertise. Therefore, the goal is a well-connected global network whilst reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption to benefit the environment, partners and customers alike. Since 2019, DHL Express has also added 14 top-of-the-line fuel-efficient Boeing 777F to replace older 747-400s. DHL Express operates over 260 dedicated aircraft with 17 partner airlines on over 3,000 daily flights across 220 countries and territories.