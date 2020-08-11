Landmark Shaky Bridge cafe and vineyard for sale in Alexandra - Colliers

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 11:51

A landmark Central Otago vineyard and cafe, nestled below Alexandra’s famous hillside clock and overlooking the iconic Shaky Bridge, is being offered to the market for the first time in 20 years.

Situated a short distance from Alexandra town centre and the Central Otago Rail Trail, 65 Graveyard Gully Road boasts an award-winning vineyard and a fully consented hospitality venue.

The 1.96ha site is home to 1.1ha of pinot noir vines and two charming heritage buildings that have been converted into a cafe and wine tasting room, with indoor and outdoor dining options.

Colliers International is marketing the property for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Friday 21 August, unless it is sold earlier.

Ruth Hodges, National Co-Director of Rural and Agribusiness at Colliers, says it offers abundant possibilities.

"The property is ideally suited to a hands-on owner seeking to run their own cellar door, restaurant and cafe, small vineyard or wedding venue business.

"A lifestyle buyer could transform the property into a stunning homestead, close to central Alexandra, with the added benefit of income from the vineyard.

"Or a new owner could simply land bank for the future while gaining passive income from the cafe and vineyard on a lease basis.

"With so much potential, this is a superb opportunity to secure an iconic slice of Central Otago history that is truly one of a kind."

Located on the outskirts of Alexandra, a short 10-minute walk to the town centre, the property sits on a northwest-facing site that slopes gently toward the Manuherikia River and the historic Shaky Bridge.

Rural Sales Broker Mike Eyles of Colliers says the property’s location had made it a local landmark.

"The heart of the property is an historic cottage from the late 1800s, constructed of stone brick and cementplaster with hardwood floors.

"The cottage has been converted into a commercial hospitality venue with a bar, dining area and commercial kitchen.

"Glazed doors open up to a stone patio dining area and large front lawn, suitable for marquees to add extra capacity, with views over Shaky Bridge and the river.

"The cottage has been expanded over the years to 101sq m in size, including toilet facilities and an extended kitchen. These works all comply with Historic Places Trust requirements.

"The venue is currently untenanted, providing options to secure a new hospitality tenant for passive income, or generate revenue as an owner-operator."

Eyles says the property is also home to an historic shed that was originally used a horse stable for travelling miners during the gold rush.

"Constructed of wood with long run iron, the 60sq m building is divided into separate bays, with vineyard irrigation storage at the northern end and a wine tasting room at the southern end.

"Each bay has the potential to be converted into accommodation or additional hospitality space if desired." A 24sq m relocatable building, currently used as an office, is also located at the rear of the cottage. Off-street parking is provided at the font of the property, with an accessway leading to the cafe and additionalstaff parking at the rear.

Hodges says the remainder of the site comprises a 1.1ha vineyard with 2,933 pinot noir vines planted in 2000.

"The location, slope and aspect of the site lend a unique profile to the fruit, with excellent summer sunlight exposure and no need for frost protection.

"The soils are ideal for producing quality grapes at high yields of between 5.8 to 8.3 tonnes per annum.

"The grapes are supplied to the current owner’s own label. With the average pinot noir price at $3,900 per tonne, a new owner could either generate income from grape sales or lease out the vineyard."

Hodges says the property could stand to benefit greatly from a planned new international airport at Tarras, a 40- minute drive away.

"Alexandra is already a popular tourist destination for cyclists on the Central Otago Rail Trail and wine enthusiasts visiting the region’s vineyards and cellar doors.

"Many of these visitors flock to the Shaky Bridge, which was built in 1879 to provide a link between Alexandra and the rural land to the east of the Manuherikia and Clutha Rivers.

"Held aloft by cables suspended between two stone towers, the bridge gets its name from the way it shakesunderfoot.

"Shaky Bridge is also the gateway to the famous Alexandra Clock, which was installed on the rocky hillside in 1968.

"A trail leading up to the 11m wide clock - the largest of the kind in New Zealand - offers spectacular views over Alexandra below."

Alexandra’s town centre boasts a full range of services. Cromwell is located 33km away while Queenstown International Airport is 88km from the property.