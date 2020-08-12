Air New Zealand update on changes to Alert Levels

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 09:11

Air New Zealand has been reviewing its services following the Prime Minister’s announcement last night that the Auckland Region will enter COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from 12.00pm Wednesday August 12, for a period of at least three days, while the rest of New Zealand will move to Alert Level 2.

From 12.00pm today, Air New Zealand’s Auckland lounges and valet parking will close.

For the duration of the change in alert levels, Air New Zealand will also be taking extra precautions to keep people safe. Its front of house employees and domestic cabin crew will wear masks and gloves, and pilots will wear masks when interacting with customers or walking through the terminal.

Customers on flights departing from Auckland will be also be required to wear masks. Customers are welcome to bring their own, or these will be provided by the airline onboard. Air New Zealand recommends that its customers traveling from other ports also wear masks, however this will not be a requirement.

Customers who hold a ticket for a domestic flight within New Zealand and are scheduled to depart before 11.59 PM Sunday 16 August may opt to hold their fare in credit and can do this via the airline’s online booking tool.

Customers who are unable to manage their booking online and no longer wish to travel do not need to contact Air New Zealand immediately or prior to their flight’s departure, and can be assisted at a later date to find an alternative flight option or be provided with a credit note.

The Air New Zealand contact centre and social media team are currently experiencing very high demand. Air New Zealand is grateful to customers for their patience while it works through these changes.

For the latest information, customers can check the Air New Zealand Covid-19 Hub and travel alerts page.

Further updates will be made today.