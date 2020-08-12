Emirates launches bespoke portal for travel trade partners

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 13:07

Emirates has rolled out a brand new, state-of-the-art online gateway to serve its travel trade partners around the world.

Tailored for each market, and personalised for each partner to cater to their unique business environment and needs, the Emirates Partners Portal is a one-stop shop for travel industry partners to quickly and securely access the full range of information on Emirates’ latest products, services and policies, and obtain technical support. This dynamic platform reshapes the way Emirates delivers information to their trade partner community.

The portal also offers a range of functions including self-service tools and support, and in-built automation of business processes, all aimed at delivering efficiency for travel partners, as well as providing transparency and clarity on the status of transactions.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: "We are delighted to launch our game-changing Emirates Partners Portal to better serve and engage with our travel partners around the world. This is a bespoke platform which is unique in the industry, and it allows us to offer a truly personalised experience based on our partners’ profiles and needs. We invested in listening to our agents and partners, and then we built the Emirates Partner Portal to address their needs whether for information, training or technical support. We are grateful for our partnership with trade communities around the world and are excited to engage and support them through this new platform.

"Through the Emirates Partner Portal, backed by the expert support of our commercial teams around the world, we aim to offer unmatched flexibility and empower our travel partners so that they can confidently provide even better services to their customers, and help them to fly better with Emirates. This launch comes at an especially critical in our industry, where the need for the most up-to-date travel information is an essential business enabler."

The portal has been built on the latest technology, on NDC/IATA standards, that will provide access to Emirates’ rich content, in addition to critical operational updates 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and other core Emirates platforms such as Dubai Experience. The technology delivers an agile and strong foundation for seamless enhancements and future developments, enabling our Commercial teams to provide the latest market centric information, in multiple languages, specifically tailored for our trade partners. Registration and enrolment is quick and secure, and linked to each agent’s Emirates registered identification.

For more information, travel agents can visit the portal https://www.emirates.partners/, and they can contact their local sales teams for support and assistance.