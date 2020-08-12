Just Cuts calls for support for salons impacted by Auckland shutdown

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 14:42

Just Cuts said support from government and landlords is essential for salons impacted by the COVID shutdown in Auckland and additional restrictions across New Zealand.

Just Cuts NZ salons closed for 3 day lockdown:

Silverdale

Pukekohe

Auckland-New Lynn

Auckland - Newmarket

Auckland - North West

Auckland-Botany Downs

Auckland-Glenfield

Auckland-St Lukes

Auckland-Sylvia Park

Facts Just Cuts is the largest hairdressing chain in the Southern Hemisphere

There are 2500 fully qualified stylists in the Just Cuts Australian network, predominantly in shopping centres, and 3500 globally. Just Cuts has 28 salons in NZ, 190 salons across all states and territories of Australia, and 6 in the UK.

Quotes attributable to Just Cuts CEO Amber Manning

"The health of our clients, stylists and team has always been central to everything we do at Just Cuts. We are of course disappointed that the New Zealand COVID-free run of no transmissions for a record 102 days has been broken but we remain deeply concerned at the cumulative impact on small business including our salons."

"New Zealand has put in place the toughest restrictions in the world and that has a significant impact on business viability. On top of that we are frustrated by the refusal of commercial landlords to come to the table to find an equitable solution which acknowledges the economic devastation of COVID-19 and includes rent reduction or suspension. Only a small number of these commercial landlords have made any concessions for our family-owned salons and even then they are only prepared to consider deferral of rent. It’s simply not enough given the current landscape and so we are calling on them to step up to the plate too."

"Afterall, without tenants, there’s no rent being paid."

"Our salon owners and stylists are grateful for the ongoing support of our loyal clients and their many messages. We are grateful for the ongoing professionalism and enthusiasm of our team."