Applications now open for 2020 ICNZ ANZIIF Scholarship

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 15:23

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) are pleased to announce submissions are open for the 2020 ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship.

The scholarship recognises industry professionalism and leadership potential in young insurance professionals from New Zealand. The scholarship winner will be awarded with a prize of NZ$10,000, to attend an international industry event, leadership conference or seminar program.

To apply, entrants must submit a 2,500-word essay to provided questions on the 2020 topic:

Systemic, global risks such as pandemics cannot be diversified, are virtually impossible to model and so are uninsurable. To what extent do you agree with this statement and what, if any, changes should the insurance sector make in response to future systemic risks?

"The ongoing development of our industry is critical to ensure we meet the ever-evolving insurance needs of our communities and customers. Alongside ANZIIF we are thrilled to be able to offer this scholarship opportunity, offering exposure to the global industry, while also expanding leadership skills and growing their professional network," says Tim Grafton, ICNZ Chief Executive.

‘ANZIIF is proud to continue supporting and building professional development in our industry,’ says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO.

‘This scholarship supports the development and growth of our future industry leaders. The winner will be presented with an invaluable career building opportunity to attend an international industry event, supported by ICNZ and ANZIIF. I encourage all New Zealand young insurance professionals to apply.’

To be eligible, an applicant must be:

- a direct employee of a member of ICNZ

- citizens or permanent residents of New Zealand

- under the age of 35.

Applications for the ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship close at 5:00 pm (NZDT) on Thursday, 15 October 2020 with the winner announced in late December. For more information please visit the ANZIIF website.