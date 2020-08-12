Investment into New Zealand: changes to the overseas investment regime

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 17:42

The Australian Investment Council in association with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise gives you an opportunity to engage directly with the New Zealand Treasury and the Overseas Investment Office. The presentation will provide attendees an opportunity to clarify and demystify the New Zealand Investment approval criteria and process.

New Zealand’s overseas investment laws have been amended significantly in the wake of COVID-19. These changes impact international investors, New Zealand businesses, and their advisors.

Presenters from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office and the Treasury will provide the rationale for the changes and a practical overview of how the regime now works. They will talk through three key changes:

The new temporary emergency notification requirement;

The new national interest assessment; and

Simplification measures, which mean some investments no longer need to be screened.

The webinar will also look at various investment scenarios and provide information on what the changes mean in practice.

Webinar details

Date/Time: Thursday, 27 August 2020 | 8.00am - 9.30am AEST

Cost: Complimentary (Members), $99 inc GST (Non-Members)

Register now

Pre-reading and questions

We encourage members to review the web page on the regime and its changes, and submit questions and investment scenarios you’d like explored ahead of time to members@aic.co.

Presenters

Charlotte Connell, Manager, Overseas Investment Office

Charlotte is a Manager with the Overseas Investment Office. She has more than 20 years’ experience across the public sector including reviewing, designing, implementing, and advising on policy, legislation, strategy and operations.

Ryan Walsh, Senior Advisor, Treasury

Ryan leads the Treasury’s work to reform the Overseas Investment Act. He has eight years’ experience across both the Australian Commonwealth and New Zealand Treasuries, advising on a range of policy, legislative, and regulatory matters.

Nelson Curry, Senior Solicitor, Overseas Investment Office

Nelson is a lawyer with the Overseas Investment Office. He has more than six years’ experience as in-house counsel specialising in legislative development and regulatory advice, and has worked in the Office’s applications and enforcement teams on a wide array of matters.

Lauren Gillies, Solicitor, Overseas Investment Office

Lauren is a lawyer within the applications team of the Overseas Investment Office. Lauren has most recently been involved with the implementation of the Urgent Measures Act, which has included developing assessment tools and guidance, training staff and assessing notifications under this new pathway.

Register now to join this exclusive webinar and hear directly from the New Zealand Treasury and the Overseas Investment Office to clarify and demystify the New Zealand Investment approval criteria and process.