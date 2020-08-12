Investment into New Zealand: changes to the overseas investment regime

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Australian Investment Council in association with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise gives you an opportunity to engage directly with the New Zealand Treasury and the Overseas Investment Office. The presentation will provide attendees an opportunity to clarify and demystify the New Zealand Investment approval criteria and process.
New Zealand’s overseas investment laws have been amended significantly in the wake of COVID-19. These changes impact international investors, New Zealand businesses, and their advisors.
Presenters from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office and the Treasury will provide the rationale for the changes and a practical overview of how the regime now works. They will talk through three key changes:
The new temporary emergency notification requirement;
The new national interest assessment; and
Simplification measures, which mean some investments no longer need to be screened.
The webinar will also look at various investment scenarios and provide information on what the changes mean in practice.
Webinar details
Date/Time: Thursday, 27 August 2020 | 8.00am - 9.30am AEST
Cost: Complimentary (Members), $99 inc GST (Non-Members)
Register now
Pre-reading and questions
We encourage members to review the web page on the regime and its changes, and submit questions and investment scenarios you’d like explored ahead of time to members@aic.co.
Presenters
Charlotte Connell, Manager, Overseas Investment Office
Charlotte is a Manager with the Overseas Investment Office. She has more than 20 years’ experience across the public sector including reviewing, designing, implementing, and advising on policy, legislation, strategy and operations.
Ryan Walsh, Senior Advisor, Treasury
Ryan leads the Treasury’s work to reform the Overseas Investment Act. He has eight years’ experience across both the Australian Commonwealth and New Zealand Treasuries, advising on a range of policy, legislative, and regulatory matters.
Nelson Curry, Senior Solicitor, Overseas Investment Office
Nelson is a lawyer with the Overseas Investment Office. He has more than six years’ experience as in-house counsel specialising in legislative development and regulatory advice, and has worked in the Office’s applications and enforcement teams on a wide array of matters.
Lauren Gillies, Solicitor, Overseas Investment Office
Lauren is a lawyer within the applications team of the Overseas Investment Office. Lauren has most recently been involved with the implementation of the Urgent Measures Act, which has included developing assessment tools and guidance, training staff and assessing notifications under this new pathway.
Register now to join this exclusive webinar and hear directly from the New Zealand Treasury and the Overseas Investment Office to clarify and demystify the New Zealand Investment approval criteria and process.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice