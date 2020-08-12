Changes to store trading, products and online services - Countdown

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 18:13

Countdown has temporarily changed its opening hours nationwide and introduced limits on products that are in high demand, to help ease pressure on its store teams as the country responds to changes in COVID-19 Alert Levels. The company’s Priority Assistance online shopping service for vulnerable customers has also been reinstated today.

Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says Countdown is in a very good position to navigate the alert level changes and customers should feel safe in its stores.

"Our previous lockdown experience has stood us in good stead. We know that our processes are robust, our supply chain is strong, we can keep Kiwis safe, and we have plenty of food for everyone. We hope this provides Kiwis with reassurance that together, we can deal with different lockdown scenarios again.

"We’d urge customers to consider others when they are shopping in our stores. Whether that’s physically distancing themselves from other shoppers, making sure they’re only buying what they need, and of course being kind to our team and fellow customers," says Kiri Hannfin.

Today Countdown has introduced the following:

Store hours:

All Countdown stores throughout New Zealand will close at 9pm tonight and re-open at 8am tomorrow, with these new hours (8am - 9pm) in place until further notice.

Product limits:

Limits are in place for a number of products that were particularly impacted when the country went into lockdown in March. From today there is a limit of three on the following categories:

Flour

Rice

Dry Pasta

Canned Baked Beans and Spaghetti

UHT Milk

Frozen Vegetables

Toilet Paper

Paper Towel

Personal Wash

Hand Sanitiser

Paracetamol

Household Cleaner

Period Products

Baby Formula

A limit of six has been put on wine and beer and a limit of one pack per customer has been put on all mask products.

Priority Assistance online shopping service

As with March and April, Countdown has seen significant volume to its online shopping sites over the last day. To help make sure we can get groceries to those New Zealanders who are unable visit their local store and considered at risk from COVID-19, we have re-started our Priority Assistance service.

Customers who were previously approved for this service will already automatically have access to priority online delivery slots. New customers may be able to apply for Priority Assistance from tomorrow.

Albert Street Metro store temporary closure:

Online shopping orders have increased significantly over the last day, so to help service this demand in Auckland particularly, and keep our stores stocked and running smoothly, we are temporarily closing our Metro store to allow team to support other stores in the area.

Customers who typically shop at Albert Street Metro will need to shop from another local store.