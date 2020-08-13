The potential impacts of COVID-19: NZIER Public Discussion Paper 2020/3

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 17:30

New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (Inc)

Lockdown slices off 3 years of GDP growth

Lockdown measures so far have removed 3 years of GDP growth, with New Zealand’s GDP falling back to a similar level to 2016, according to new NZIER modelling. The government’s fiscal response will help mitigate that impact and new lockdown measures will be important for preventing further health and economic impacts.

New Zealand’s annual GDP faces a reduction of up to $21 billion due to COVID-19 social and economic restrictions under lockdown measures imposed in 2020. The economic impacts of COVID-19 go beyond tourism to affect the wider economy more than anticipated.

