Winner announced for 2018 Census commuter data visualisation competition

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 13:00

The winner of the There and Back Again data visualisation is Jono Cooper, Stats NZ said today.

Of the entries received, Mr Cooper’s ‘Commuter Waka’ app was the most visually appealing and made the best use of data to tell a story. It did a great job of showcasing the richness of 2018 Census commuter data, displaying where people travel to and from for work and education, how they travel, and how often they travel. The entry was practical, easy to use, and easy to interpret.

"Commuter Waka had a number of great points which set it aside for us as the clear winner," social and population insights general manager Jason Attewell said.

"We loved the use of te reo Mâori place names, the clarity and quality of the app, the visually appealing colours it uses, its use of plain English, and the way it makes the data accessible to a range of users."

Mr Cooper’s entry was one 53 received over the time the competition was open.

"We were blown away by the quality and the quantity of the entries," Mr Attewell said.

"So much so that we want to acknowledge four runners-up. These runners-up impressed the judges with something they did really well - whether that be visual clarity, ease of navigation, interesting use of the data, or something else."

The runners-up (in no particular order) are:

Tim Hobbs

Jonathan Carr

Werner Pretorius

Robert Irwin.

"We’d also like to acknowledge our youngest entrant, Samarth Agarwal, who is just nine years old," Mr Attewell said.

"Samarth did a great job with their entry and has a great future ahead, whether it's in data visualisation or maybe one with Stats NZ. It's incredibly encouraging to see someone so young do so well."

View the winning app at Commuter Waka - 2018 Census data visualisation.

The judges would like to convey their thanks to all those who entered. The skill of applicants was clear in the calibre of the entries received.