Countdown well-prepared for extension of Alert Level 3 in Auckland

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 19:27

Countdown is well prepared for the extension of Level 3 restrictions for the Auckland region with strong safety controls already in place, increasing online shopping capacity, the online Priority Assistance service in action, and Countdown Pharmacy now available online nationwide.

Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability Kiri Hannifin says the business is in a good position to continue to provide customers with the food and essentials they need safely and efficiently.

"While our online shopping service is seeing a lot of demand, we’re working hard to increase capacity for our customers as well as ensuring we have plenty of delivery slots available for our Priority Assistance Service customers. Overnight, we’ve had 300 new applications for this service and we’re working on getting through these as quickly as we can to ensure our most at risk customers can get their food and essentials quickly and safely."

"Our customers have done a great job of adapting to the Alert Level changes across Aotearoa and are well practiced in what is required when they visit our stores. It’s great to see many of our Auckland customers are wearing masks and playing their part in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Countdown is also reminding customers to keep checking in using the NZ COVID Tracer app before entering its stores.

"Contact tracing is a really important part of the government's response to COVID-19. Our stores have their posters up and we’d encourage customers to check-in before they enter our stores," Kiri says.

Countdown has also launched its Countdown Pharmacy online service to ensure people who need to stay home during Level 3 are still able to access key pharmacy products including vitamins, pain relief and other health essentials. Online Pharmacy can be found here > https://pharmacy.countdown.co.nz/.